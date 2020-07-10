Dell Black Friday in July sale: save up to £356/$300 on a Dell XPS music-making laptop

While the holiday shopping season may still be months away, Dell is offering up a ton of early discounts as it celebrates ‘Black Friday in July’, offering money off music-making laptops, PCs, monitors and TVs between today and 15 July.

There are savings to be had across its product portfolio, but if you’re a computer musician, perhaps the most enticing deals are on the company’s XPS laptops. In the US, the discounts are already applied. If you’re shopping in the UK, many of the deals have small discounts as standard, but by using the codes EARLY12 or EARLY14 you can save an additional 12% or 14% respectively.

Depending on which model you choose, you could currently save more than £350/$300 on an XPS laptop, so now could be a great time to buy.

Until 20 July, you’ll also receive double points on everything you buy as part of the Dell Rewards scheme, which is free to sign up to.

There’s money to be saved off every version and spec of the XPS laptop range, but we’ve picked some of our favourite deals below.

Dell Black Friday in July deal highlights (UK)

Dell XPS 15 laptop | £1,548.99 , now £1,375.14

This is one serious music-making machine. Featuring a 9th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 1 TB solid-state drive and 16 GB RAM. Drop the code EARLY14 in at checkout to save an extra £223.86.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop | £1,529 , now £1,314.95

A more compact version of Dell’s most musician-friendly laptop, this spec includes a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB solid state drive and 16GB RAM. That’s plenty for all your music-making needs. Save £214.14 with the code EARLY14.View Deal

Dell Black Friday in July deal highlights (US)

Dell XPS 13 (2019) | $899.99 , now $862.39

Get your hands on the 2019 baseline spec Dell XPS 13 for even cheaper with this $40 discount. The spec is fantastic for the price – 10th generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

New XPS 13 Touch laptop| $1,899.99 , now $1,599.99

Save $300 on Dell’s new XPS 13 laptop. This laptop features a touchscreen with a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display, in addition to 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.View Deal