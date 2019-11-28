Black Friday Amazon deals: unmissable bargains on LaCie and Seagate external hard drives

Possibly not the most glamorous item you were thinking of spending money on this Black Friday, but the humble external hard drive is the cornerstone of any music-makers tech arsenal.
Here, we have got a bunch of LaCie and Seagate offers on Amazon that should entice most credit cards from there leather-clad prisons. Some have even made it onto our roundup of the best external hard drives on the market today.
There are 19 on offer in total, but we have cherry-picked the best deals here. Whether you need something portable, or in a desktop scenario, then check out the list below featuring the classic LaCie rugged hard disc drives and some sleek Seagate solid-state drives.
LaCie and Seagate portable hard drive deals on Amazon
LaCie 5TB Rugged Mini: was £174.80, now £139.99
USB-C, drop, crush and rain-resistant for all-terrain use make the LaCie 5TB Rugged Mini an ideal choice for any gigging musician looking to carry entire backups around.View Deal
LaCie 4TB Rugged Mini: was £149.99, now £113.99
Save £36.00 (24%) on this USB 3.0 external drive with 4TB storage and 5,400rpm disc speed. As it's part of the LaCie Rugged range, you're also afforded rain and pressure resistance.
View Deal
Seagate 1TB Fast SSD: was £184.99, now £109.99
If you're looking for a super-sleek, lightweight and portable SSD, then check out the Seagate Fast SSD in this 1TB variance. Get transfer speeds up to 540MB/s and save a cool £75.00 (41%) in the process.View Deal
LaCie DJI Copilot 2TB, was £309.99, now £199.99
The DJI Copilot is a Backup On Set Solution (BOSS) and is ideal for any creative working in the field with the onboard SD card reader and shock, dust, and water resistance.View Deal
Seagate 2TB Backup Plus Ultra Touch: was £72.50, now £57.99
Encased in a woven fabric enclosure, the Ultra Touch also features Password and AES-256 encryption, with maximum transfer speeds of up to 120MB/s. View Deal
