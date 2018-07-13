Latest news

More

Acoustic Guitars

NAMM 2019: Godin set to release its first-ever acoustic guitar line Canadian co reveals first model, the Rialto
NAMM 2019: LR Baggs expands Align Series with new Chorus and Delay pedals Latest stompboxes designing specifically for acoustic guitar players
Myles Kennedy’s top 5 tips for guitarists: “If I can do it, you can do it” Alter Bridge frontman talks alternate tunings, multi-tasking and going solo

Lowden unveils Winter Limited Edition 2018 Tiger Myrtle acoustic guitar

By Michael Astley-Brown

Luxuriously appointed limited-edition employs rarefied wood

Mark Knopfler: "My playing has suffered from just being so preoccupied with writing songs over the years"

By Jamie Dickson

One of the world's most respected players on Down The Road Wherever, his love of cheap electrics and why he's thinking of taking guitar lessons

Debashish Bhattacharya: "Stay close to the music itself, however you can"

By George Howlett

The Indian classical slide guitar legend speaks

30 albums every guitarist should own

By Guitarist

Lost classics and masterpiece records that will make you a better player

City And Colour: "To find myself in these rooms where people are being as quiet as they can be so they can listen, it’s a really beautiful experience"

By Rob Laing

Dallas Green reflects on his journey so far, from open-mic nights to his vocal and guitar playing evolution

The Cabli could help you wrap up your guitar cables quicker than ever

By Michael Astley-Brown

Singular Sound introduces cable management system for musicians

Pedaltrain just teased an impossibly tiny tuner that could change pedalboards forever

By Michael Astley-Brown

But how on Earth does it work?

The 10 best guitar tuners: our pick of the best pedals, apps and clip-on tuners

By MusicRadar

Find a guitar tuner you can rely on for electric, acoustic and bass

The 10 best acoustic guitars under $/£500: the best guitars for beginners and experts

By MusicRadar

Your guide to the best cheap acoustics and electro-acoustics

The 10 best guitar picks: our pick of the best plectrums

By MusicRadar

Find the best plectrums for electric, acoustic and bass guitar

How to restring a guitar

By Jack Ellis

Learn this easy way to string an electric guitar like the pros

Master open G tuning with these classic acoustic folk riffs

By Richard Barrett

Play like guitar legends Son House and Jimmy Page

Improve your acoustic folk guitar playing in 20 minutes

By Total Guitar

Useful patterns and shapes inspired by the greats in folk music

7 steps to making better acoustic guitar recordings

By Total Guitar

From environment to mic placement - what you need to know

4 easy ways to record acoustic guitar

By Total Guitar

How to use mic, stereo and electro-acoustic methods

10 things you need to know before you record your band

By Total Guitar

10 essential tips for tracking guitar, bass, drums and vocals live

The A-Z of acoustic guitar terms

By Total Guitar

All the spec words you need to know in one handy glossary

30-day guitar challenge, day 25: Expand your repertoire with these unusual chords

By Total Guitar

Get weird using these exotic shapes

How to sing and play guitar at the same time

By Total Guitar

A beginner's guide to strumming and humming

Master Son House's influential blues playing with these 5 killer guitar licks

By Total Guitar

Acoustic blues guitar lines to expand your slide playing

Yamaha CSF3M review

By Rob Laing

  • £586
  • €645
  • $549

Big ideas from this small-bodied travel acoustic guitar

Lowden GL-10 WA review

By Dave Burrluck

  • £2,995

Naked ambition

Dowina Rustica GACE-DS review

By Rob Laing

  • £479

A European-built acoustic stakes its claim for your wooden heart

Faith Nexus Venus Cutaway Electro Cognac review

By Alun Lower

  • £649

A guitar that strikes the perfect balance between a workhorse and show pony

Ibanez AVD10E review

By Joel McIver

  • £629

Golden brown, texture like sun?

PRS SE T40E review

By Ollie McGhie

  • £715
  • €759
  • $699

Waking waves with PRS

Yamaha FG-TA review

By Rob Laing

  • £676
  • €736
  • $599

Special effects

Mayson M3/0* review

By Rob Laing

  • £359

A new name offering something different

Gibson Montana SJ 200 Standard review

By Acoustic Magazine

  • £3,999

Is this royalty still in touch with its subjects?

Martin DCRSG review

By Rob Laing

  • £1,450
  • $1,299

New growth

