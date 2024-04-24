“Upgrade and expand any size pedalboard with the power of AI modelling”: IK Multimedia unveils the ToneX One, an entire guitar rig in a mini-pedal

IK Multimedia has launched the Tonex One, a super-compact amp modeller with cab sims and effects that harnesses the power of its MusicRadar-approved ToneX pedal to present players with “an entire rig” in a mini pedal.

The ToneX One is so small you might miss it on a crowded 'board. It has a simple complement of controls. There is an oversized Volume/Gain dial that dominates the enclosure, with three illuminated mini-dials to control the studio-quality noise gate, compression and reverb.

Et voila, you have control over all the the main performance related features you might need onstage. And, should you tweak anything to taste, the unit will remember your settings for the next time you fire it up.

Those mini-dials can be colour-coded, with 9 custom LED colours to choose from, which in the absence of a display, could come in handy under stage lighting. You could mount it on your pedalboard without panicking over capacity. And yet despite its size, the ToneX One offers access to a bewildering array of industry standard modelled guitar amps, cabinets and effects.

Guitarists can store up to 20 customisable presets on the unit, with three slots easily accessible for playing. Hook it up to your laptop via USB-C and you can swap your presets in and out.

The unit ships with more than 200 premium Tone Models to get players started. Browse ToneNET, IK Multimedia’s online platform for sound-sharing, and you can access more than 25,000 different sounds.

But why let a USB-C connection go to waste? Players can similarly hook the ToneX One to a computer for home recording. Electric guitar, bass guitar, it doesn’t matter – this will work for both.

The ToneX One can be run in Presets mode, changing sounds as though changing channels on an amplifier, or in Stomp mode, bringing it in and out of your signal like a stompbox, and it has a TRS output that allows you to run it in stereo, dual mono or to hook it up with your studio headphones or active monitoring speakers.

While the absence of a display might put off some players, bear in mind that the larger ToneX had a relatively simple display in comparison to its competitors, and the big trade-off here is size and price.

The ToneX One is listed at $/€179, which might be too good to turn down if you want an amp modeller on the ‘board to expand your options or in case of emergencies, and it can be used with amps, PA systems and FRFR speakers, with a no cab function for use with a quote/unquote real amp. It also integrates nicely the other products in the ToneX eco-system.

For more information, head over to IK Multimedia.