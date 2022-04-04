You can now share and download Amplitube presets with other players on IK Multimedia's new ToneNET platform

We love discovering presets from other players, and IK Multmedia is making that a breeze with its new ToneNET platform for the highly-acclaimed Amplitube 5 (we awarded it a rare 5/5 in our review too).

ToneNET is not only a platform for exchanging AmpliTube 5 presets with other guitarists and bass players, but also and for finding the latest signal chains from 'VIP' artists and brands.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia )

Users can access ToneNET via any version of AmpliTube 5 – including the free Custom Shop edition – and also via their web browser. There's also the option to interact with other users and enhance the community aspect.

For more info visit www.tone.net and www.ikmultimedia.com/tonenet