You can now share and download Amplitube presets with other players on IK Multimedia's new ToneNET platform

'A free web platform with social features dedicated to guitar and bass players and all AmpliTube 5 users'

IK Multimedia
We love discovering presets from other players, and IK Multmedia is making that a breeze with its new ToneNET platform for the highly-acclaimed Amplitube 5 (we awarded it a rare 5/5 in our review too).

ToneNET is not only a platform for exchanging AmpliTube 5 presets with other guitarists and bass players, but also and for finding the latest signal chains from 'VIP' artists and brands.

Users can access ToneNET via any version of AmpliTube 5 – including the free Custom Shop edition – and also via their web browser. There's also the option to interact with other users and enhance the community aspect. 

For more info visit www.tone.net and www.ikmultimedia.com/tonenet

