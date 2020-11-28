Black Friday 2020 DJ gear deals: mouthwatering price drops on controllers, decks and more

The likes of Sweetwater, Sam Ash, Musician's Friend and Guitar Center have all dropped prices on lots of DJ gear this Black Friday and we have rounded up all the best deals for you here.

Big names such as Roland, Pioneer DJ, Ableton and Denon DJ, to name but a few, have all seen prices slashed with some epic deals to be had.

Many of these deals are very limited in stock, so be sure to get in there fast. You may find the same deals can be found across multiple retailers, so if one store has sold out, be sure sure to check another.

Controllers

Reloop Mixtour Portable DJ Mixer: was $249,99, now $199.99

The Mixtour is a portable cross-platform DJ controller developed for the award-winning DJAY 2 app from Algoriddim and you can save $50 (20%) at Musician's Friend.

View Deal

Decks

Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000NXS2: was $2,199, now $1,799

This DJ CD player/media player with 7" multicolor touchscreen and four hot cue buttons is $400 off at Sweetwater, but only while stocks last.View Deal

Denon DJ SC5000 Media Player: buy one, get one half price

Featuring a 7-inch HD touchscreen, an 8-inch touch-sensitive jog wheel, which includes a customizable, full-color HD central display and a bank of eight multifunction trigger pads for cues, loops, slices and rolls there's not much to dislike from this deal at Guitar Center.View Deal

Technics SL-1200mk7 double bundle: $2,299.99, save $219.94

This bundle with two Technics SL-1200mk7 turntables, two Ortofon Q.Bert cartridges, two Gator G-Tour TT1200 ATA wood cases, and an Odyssey KCC4PR2BL quad turntable cartridge case sell separately for $2,519.93 at Sweetwater.View Deal

DJ accessories

MWM Phase Essential DVS System: was $399.99, $299.99

This Phase Essential pack comes with two wireless remotes. Just set them on your turntables to control your DJ software, with no needles and no DVS timecode required. Save $100 at Zzounds.View Deal

Serato12" Control Vinyl (pair): was $34, now $23.80

A pair of clear, 12" NoiseMap control tone vinyl records for Serato DJ Pro with DVS expansion pack. Save $10.20 at Sweetwater, while stocks last.View Deal

Ableton Push 2 + Live 10 Suite bundle: was $1,398, now $999

As a complementary pair, Ableton Push 2 and Live Suite 10 are on another level. Gain complete, tactile control over every element of the music composition and production process and take advantage of all the tricks Live 10 Suite has to offer for their lowest ever price this Black Friday. View Deal

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1,299 $1,199

$100 off an Apple silicon-powered M1 MacBook Pro? You'd better believe it! This model comes in Space Grey with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and is available at B&H Photo.View Deal

JBL 305P studio monitors: Was $149, now just $99

These superb 5” JBL 305P studio monitors offer a perfect first step into upgrading your home studio. They deliver clear, balanced sound to help you mix and master accurately, and come with the confidence you get from using a trusted brand. At just $99 from Guitar Center this Black Friday, we’d recommend doubling up for killer stereo sound!View Deal

The best Black Friday deals