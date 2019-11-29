Black Friday 2019: Get Waves' new Berzerk distortion plugin for free today only

Waves is smashing Black Friday if we're honest. Not only has the software developer slashed prices on all its plugins and bundles by half, but we're also treated to a brand new plugin and it's free for today only.

Berzerk distortion is a brand new plugin promising "wild distortion sounds". The plugin includes 10 all-original distortion shapes, creative feedback and dynamics options, plus the unique GO BERZERK feature!

If that isn't enough free stuff for you, spend $50 and you can claim a free plugin. 10 plugins are up for grabs including H-Delay, RS56 Passive EQ, Bass Rider, Renaissance Vox, Renaissance Reverb, CLA Guitars, CLA mixdown, DBX 160, Clavinet and V-Comp.

Better still, spend $100 and choose two free plugins, one from the list above and one out of this lot: SSL G-Channel, Abbey Road Chambers, EMI TG12345, CLA-3A, Abbey Road Vinyl, API 560, Submarine, Flow Motion, Brauer Motion and Vitamin.

Waves Black Friday plugin deals

Waves Berzerk distortion: was $99, now FREE

Nothing beats a 100% reduction, combine that with a brand new product and you have a winner. Claim your free version of Waves Bezerk distortion plugin now.View Deal

Spend $100 and choose two free plugins

Choose one from the $50 list above and one from: SSL G-Channel, Abbey Road Chambers, EMI TG12345, CLA-3A, Abbey Road Vinyl, API 560, Submarine, Flow Motion, Brauer Motion and Vitamin.View Deal

