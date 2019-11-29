More

Black Friday 2019: Get Waves' new Berzerk distortion plugin for free today only

By

Plus 50% off all plugins and free plugins when you spend $50 and up

Waves Bezerk Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Waves)

Waves is smashing Black Friday if we're honest. Not only has the software developer slashed prices on all its plugins and bundles by half, but we're also treated to a brand new plugin and it's free for today only.

Berzerk distortion is a brand new plugin promising "wild distortion sounds". The plugin includes 10 all-original distortion shapes, creative feedback and dynamics options, plus the unique GO BERZERK feature!

If that isn't enough free stuff for you, spend $50 and you can claim a free plugin. 10 plugins are up for grabs including H-Delay, RS56 Passive EQ, Bass Rider, Renaissance Vox, Renaissance Reverb, CLA Guitars, CLA mixdown, DBX 160, Clavinet and V-Comp.

Better still, spend $100 and choose two free plugins, one from the list above and one out of this lot: SSL G-Channel, Abbey Road Chambers, EMI TG12345, CLA-3A, Abbey Road Vinyl, API 560, Submarine, Flow Motion, Brauer Motion and Vitamin.

Waves Black Friday plugin deals

Waves Berzerk distortion: was $99, now FREE
Nothing beats a 100% reduction, combine that with a brand new product and you have a winner. Claim your free version of Waves Bezerk distortion plugin now.View Deal

50% off all Waves plugins and bundles
Claim 50% off all Waves plugins and bundles with the code BF50 when you hit the checkout. Terms and conditions apply.
View Deal

Spend $50 and choose one free plugin
H-Delay, RS56 Passive EQ, Bass Rider, Renaissance Vox, Renaissance Reverb, CLA Guitars, CLA mixdown, DBX 160, Clavinet and V-Comp all up for grabs.View Deal

Spend $100 and choose two free plugins
Choose one from the $50 list above and one from: SSL G-Channel, Abbey Road Chambers, EMI TG12345, CLA-3A, Abbey Road Vinyl, API 560, Submarine, Flow Motion, Brauer Motion and Vitamin.View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web