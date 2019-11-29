Black Friday 2019: Get Waves' new Berzerk distortion plugin for free today only

Waves is smashing Black Friday if we're honest. Not only has the software developer slashed prices on all its plugins and bundles by half, but we're also treated to a brand new plugin and it's free for today only.
Berzerk distortion is a brand new plugin promising "wild distortion sounds". The plugin includes 10 all-original distortion shapes, creative feedback and dynamics options, plus the unique GO BERZERK feature!
- The best Black Friday Music deals
- Black Friday plugin deals
- Plugin Boutique Black Friday deals
- Shop all the Sweetwater plugin and software deals
If that isn't enough free stuff for you, spend $50 and you can claim a free plugin. 10 plugins are up for grabs including H-Delay, RS56 Passive EQ, Bass Rider, Renaissance Vox, Renaissance Reverb, CLA Guitars, CLA mixdown, DBX 160, Clavinet and V-Comp.
Better still, spend $100 and choose two free plugins, one from the list above and one out of this lot: SSL G-Channel, Abbey Road Chambers, EMI TG12345, CLA-3A, Abbey Road Vinyl, API 560, Submarine, Flow Motion, Brauer Motion and Vitamin.
- The 25 best VST/AU plugin synths 2019
- The best DAWs: the best music production software for PC and Mac
Waves Black Friday plugin deals
Waves Berzerk distortion: was $99, now FREE
Nothing beats a 100% reduction, combine that with a brand new product and you have a winner. Claim your free version of Waves Bezerk distortion plugin now.View Deal
50% off all Waves plugins and bundles
Claim 50% off all Waves plugins and bundles with the code BF50 when you hit the checkout. Terms and conditions apply.
View Deal
Spend $50 and choose one free plugin
H-Delay, RS56 Passive EQ, Bass Rider, Renaissance Vox, Renaissance Reverb, CLA Guitars, CLA mixdown, DBX 160, Clavinet and V-Comp all up for grabs.View Deal
Spend $100 and choose two free plugins
Choose one from the $50 list above and one from: SSL G-Channel, Abbey Road Chambers, EMI TG12345, CLA-3A, Abbey Road Vinyl, API 560, Submarine, Flow Motion, Brauer Motion and Vitamin.View Deal
Black Friday deals from around the web
- Amazon.com - new Black Friday deals every day
- Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day
- GuitarCenter.com - loads of great pre-Black Friday deals for musicians
- Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on gear for guitarists, drummers, DJs & more
- SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products
- Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment
- MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19
- Walmart.com - great deals on music gear
- Argos.co.uk - top deals on iPads and laptops
- Currys.co.uk - black Tag tech sale now on
- PluginBoutique.com - up to 95% off the latest music-making software
- Waves.com - daily deals, free plugins and more!
- Loopmasters.com - save up to 80% on plugins and bundles