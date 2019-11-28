More

…And Watches For All: Nixon's Metallica collection has 20% off for Black Friday

By

Have a Black (Album) Friday with these Master Of Puppets, Kill Em All, Hardwired and Ride The Lightning edition timepieces

(Image credit: Nixon)

Treat yourself of give the gift of metal with one of these special edition Nixon Metallica watches – combining the US company's great build quality and attention to detail with some very cool tributes to the metal legends. There's 20% off across the whole range at the official Nixon online store for a none more Black Friday. 

We're honestly having a hard time choosing our favourite – loving that flying V and leather cuff strap on the Seek And Destroy Sentry, and the Justice For All face on the Corporal model. But that $100 Kill Em All Time Teller is great too… ah they're all great! 

Nixon x Metallica range | 20% off all watches| US
Keep time in style with a special edition Nixon x Metallica watch from the official US Nixon store and get 20% off with free shipping. View Deal

