Waves and Chris Lord-Alge to release a free plugin for Black Friday

Chris Lord-Alge and Waves have collaborated on various plugins down the years, and it’s now been confirmed that there’s a new one coming this Black Friday. What’s more, it’s going to be free.

The nature of the plugin hasn’t been confirmed, but if Grammy Award-winner Lord-Alge is involved, we’re guessing that it’ll be something that’ll help you to improve your mixes.

This is one of many Black Friday plugin deals we’re expecting over the next few weeks, leading up to the big day on 27 November. In fact, Waves has already started its Black Friday campaign, with big savings to be had right now .

You can sign up to get your free CLA plugin on the Waves website.