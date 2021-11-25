At just $69, Toontrack’s EZdrummer 2 could be one of the best Black Friday drum plugin deals of the year

If you’re a songwriter who wants a simple way of creating high-quality drum parts for your compositions, there’s no better solution than Toontrack’s EZdrummer 2 plugin . And, thanks to a cracking Black Friday plugin deal , there’s never been a better time to buy it.

Toontrack EZdrummer 2 Toontrack EZdrummer 2: Was $149 now $69

This most sweet of Sweetwater deal enables you to get Toontrack's much-loved songwriting tool at an $80 discount. Trust us - you won't regret it.

The premise behind the software is actually pretty simple: provide users with loads of great drum sounds and plenty of well-programmed grooves that enable you to get the best out of them. There are also some smart browsing and customisation options, along with a Song Creator that enables you to piece together complete tracks.

Alternatively, you can just program your own beats - either way, the results you can get from EZdrummer 2 are staggering, and with plenty of expansion packs doing the rounds, its potential is pretty much limitless.

At just $69 from Sweetwater in the US or £58 from Thomann, EZdrummer 2 is a proper Black Friday bargain, as it usually retails for $149. What’s more, because it’s a download purchase, you can have it on your PC or Mac within just a few minutes, all ready for Cyber Weekend service in your DAW.