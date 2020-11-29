The beginner-friendly Alesis Melody 61 MkII keyboard at less than $120 is a Cyber Monday steal

Beginner keyboards have been a huge hit this Cyber Weekend, but this Cyber Monday keyboard piano deal at Amazon is one of our favourites. The Alesis Melody 61 MkII is a superb option, and is currently $50 off at Amazon with the price currently just $119.99 .

This bundle includes everything a new player needs to get started, including a pair of headphones, a microphone , a stand and a stool - all for under $120. Alesis has a great reputation, and the Melody 61 MkII demonstrates exactly why. If you’re looking to take your first steps with the keyboard, or you've been searching for the ideal Christmas gift for a budding musician, this is a great deal to take advantage of.

Alesis Melody 61 MkII bundle: $169 , now $119.99, save £49.01

This Alesis Melody 61 MkII bundle delivers everything you need, including a 61-key responsive keyboard with 300 built-in sounds to choose from, and a whole bunch of bundled accessories. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of this amazing deal.View Deal

The Alesis Melody 61 MkII bundle is arguably the most complete set a beginner could ever need. From the keyboard itself, which packs in 300 sounds (along with 40 demo songs) and a responsive 61-key playing area, to the included accessories; this is an all-in-one package which will inspire you to grow your skills.

Among those 300 sounds are pianos, strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion – along with some zany sound effects – which can be layered together to create interesting and unique tones. And, while it’s useful to practice along with a backing track, there’s nothing quite like recording your own music. The Alesis Melody 61 MkII allows you to do this, meaning you can be writing your own music quickly and easily.

Factor in the included keyboard stand, stool, microphone, headphones and music rest, and you’ve got everything you need for one very low price this Black Friday.

