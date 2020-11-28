Cyber Monday keyboard piano and synth deals 2020: the biggest Cyber Monday piano deals and savings - live

The Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals are here! Right now you can find chunky discounts on the best keyboards for beginners, as well as savings on MIDI keyboards for home studio use, and an array of synthesizers.

As we speak, Sweetwater is offering up to 70% off a selection of keyboards and pianos, while the beginner-friendly Alesis Melody 61 MkII bundle is currently down to just $119.99 at Amazon.

As we reveal in our guide to the best pianos, you can pick up a quality digital piano for as little as $250, or a beginner keyboard for a little over $100, while acoustic pianos are more expensive. The Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals here offer great savings on all three, while there's money to made on MIDI keyboards and synths too.

So, whether you're looking for a beginner bundle for a Christmas gift, or something geared up for recording or live performance, you'll find loads of great Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals here.

If you're new to playing, don't forget to take a look at our guide to the best online piano lessons too.

Explore the latest Cyber Monday music deals

Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals around the web

Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals: The best deals

Alesis Melody 61 MkII bundle: $169 , now $119.99, save $49.01

This Alesis Melody 61 MkII bundle has everything you need, including a 61-key responsive keyboard with 300 built-in sounds to choose from, and a whole bunch of bundled accessories. Cyber Monday is the perfect time to take advantage of this amazing deal.View Deal

Yamaha P-45 Bundle: Was $649.99, now $599.99

The Yamaha P-45 Beginners bundle at Guitar Center includes everything you need to get you playing. Centred around the excellent Yamaha P-45 digital piano, it also includes a stand, bench, tutorial books and a set of headphones.View Deal

Casio Privia PX-770: $749.99, $699.99

The Casio Privia PX-770 offers a truly grand piano experience, yet in a slim, compact form factor that’ll fit into any room. We love the authentic sounds and playability, and the ability to record your performances enhances its appeal even more.View Deal

Williams Legato III Digital Piano: $269 , now $199, save 25%

This affordable, 88-note digital piano features touch-sensitive keys, built-in speakers, 10 sounds that can be split and layered, as well as connections for a sustain pedal. The real power is unlocked by the Legato III's Bluetooth MIDI, allowing for wireless connectivity to the Williams Piano app, as well as any third-party MIDI app such as Garageband.View Deal

Casio CDP-S150 88-key: Was $779, now $379, save $400

This has to be one of the biggest savings we’ve seen this Cyber Monday so far; $300 off the outstanding Casio CDP-S150 88-key digital piano, a saving of over 30%. If you’re considering upgrading your existing digital piano or want to invest in a tool that will serve you for years to come, the CDP-S150 is the perfect choice.View Deal

Arturia Keylab 49: Was $249, now $209, save $40

We’re huge fans of Arturia’s MIDI control keyboards, and the Arturia Keylab shows exactly why. It’s well made, plays nicely with any DAW, and has plug-and-play integration enabling you to make and perform music in no time. At just $209 this Cyber Monday, the Arturia Keylab 49 will make a solid addition to any setup.View Deal

Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3: Was $139, now $109, save $30

Now in its third iteration, the Novation Launchkey has refined the experience of computer-based performance. For Ableton Live users, in particular, the Launchkey delivers tight integration and control over most of Live’s parameters. And, at just over $100 this Cyber Monday, it’s a handy tool to have in your studio. View Deal

Moog Minitaur: Was $599, now $499

This powerful, flexible, deep bass synth with that classic Moog solid build is offered up with a sweet $100 knocked off, thanks to the folks at Sweetwater.View Deal

Shop the latest keyboard deals at Amazon US

If you’re scouring the Cyber Monday digital piano deals to save on a keyboard for kids, you’ll be in good hands at Amazon. Right now it has several deals on cheap keyboards for little ones who are just starting out, though we expect more offers to start arriving soon.View Deal

Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals: Beginner keyboards

Casio CDP-S100: Was $449.99, now $349.99

As an entry-level digital piano, the Casio CDP-S100 is pretty hard to beat. It packs in 88 hammer action keys, Bluetooth connectivity and adjustable effects to help shape your tone. With $50 off at Guitar Center, this one is worth snapping up.View Deal

Casio SA-76: Was $69.99, now $54.99

For younger learners, the Casio SA-76 offers a great introduction to the keyboard. With 100 built-in sounds and a variety of rhythms to practice along with, it has everything the budding musician needs to start their journey. $54.99 is a great price too from Sam Ash, only available this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Yamaha PSR-E463: Was $479, now $299, save $180

The Yamaha PSR-E463 is the perfect upgrade for players moving past the beginner stage and brings with it a whole host of exciting features to boost your creativity. From sampling to beat-making, the PSR-E463 will inspire anyone who plays it, and with over a third off at Sam Ash it’s definitely one to consider this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals: Digital pianos

Kawai CA59: Was $3,999, now $3,099, save $900

As the successor to the respected CA58 range, the Kawai CA59 delivers in a big way. It balances the traditional wooden keyboard action you’d expect with new features like an OLED display and wireless audio playback over Bluetooth. And, with $900 off the list price this Cyber Monday, it’s well worth closer inspection.View Deal

Casio Privia PX-S1000: $649.99 $599.99 at Sweetwater

The Casio Privia PX-S1000 adds Bluetooth integration into the mix, allowing you to perform full band mixes by streaming audio from your smartphone or tablet. Add to that the fact that the PX-S1000 is 43% smaller than previous-gen Privia models and this is an outstanding package for anyone looking to upgrade their home setup. View Deal

Casio Privia PX-870: $999.99 $949.99 at Sweetwater

The flagship Casio Privia PX-870 packs in an incredible amount of features, including multi-dimensional processing for truly life-like sounds and a two-track recorder so you can layer up your playing to create expansive compositions. With $50 off at Sweetwater this Cyber Monday, it’s the perfect time to invest.View Deal

Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals: Keyboards

Korg Kronos 73: Was $3,599.99, now $3,099.99

If you want a Kronos with a hammer action keyboard but also need something a bit more portable, the 73-note model could be the one to go for. With $500 off, you'll struggle to find a better deal than this one.

View Deal

Vox Continental 61-key performance keyboard: $1,699 , $1,399

The Vox Continental is a classic that helped define organ sounds in rock music. This up-to-date version includes touchscreen virtual drawbars, heaps of classic keys sounds including grand and electric pianos, Clavinet and synths. There's effects too, with delay, reverb, wah and a Nutube-powered overdrive circuit for true vintage flavour. You even get the stand! Save yourself $300 on the regular price of this superb stage keyboard at Sweetwater.View Deal

Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals: MIDI keyboard controllers

M-Audio Keystation 49es: Was $119, now $99.99, save $19.01

A good, reliable USB MIDI controller is a must for any studio, and the M Audio Keystation 49es certainly fits the bill. With 49 full-size velocity-sensitive keys and a nice selection of bundled plugin instruments, it’s the ideal model for anyone looking to enhance their studio’s potential.View Deal

Novation Impulse 25 USB/MIDI: Was $249.99, now $199.99

Not only do you save on this 25-Key Controller, you also get a free Loopmasters Sample Library, Ableton Lite Live, and other software. It’s a good choice for home studios, and is compatible with top music software including Pro Tools and Logic.View Deal

Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals: Synths

Novation Peak: Was $1,399, now $1,249, save $150

The Novation Peak is, it’s fair to say, a beast of a desktop synth. Packing in eight voices, with three oscillators per voice, and a dedicated multimode filter per-voice, the Peak delivers true analog polyphony at a very affordable price. With $150 off this Cyber Monday at Guitar Center, now is the perfect time to add this highly capable, superb sounding synth to your setup.View Deal

Behringer Poly D: Was $698, now $595, save $103

Behringer’s strategy in recent years of reworking classic synths has thrown up some exciting products, but we’re especially drawn to the Poly D. It exists as an expansion of the well-received Behringer Model D, but packs in four voices, a ladder filter, effects and a 32-step sequencer for good measure. Grab that 80’s film score vibe now for just $595 at Sweetwater this Cyber Monday. View Deal

Yamaha MOXF8 synth: Was $1,499.99, now $1,199.99

A versatile synth workstation keyboard at a great price for Cyber Monday, the MOXF8 features a tried and tested sound engine and also works as a MIDI controller and audio interface. Save $300 at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Arturia MiniBrute 2 synth: Was $749, now $449

An expanded synth engine, semi-modular architecture and flexible control options make this a seriously competitive monosynth, and it's currently available at seriously competitive price. Save $300 off today at Sam Ash.View Deal

The Cyber Monday digital piano deals to look out for

Cyber Monday sales move fast, so it pays to go into them with an idea of what you’re looking for (read ‘How to prepare’). On that note, we’ve curated some top-rated models that, if you see them on sale among the incoming Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals, you really should jump on, they’re that good. Starting with this funky Yamaha keyboard…

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha Piaggero NP-12 A compact keyboard for newcomers Low Stock $199.99 View Deal at Amazon Affordable Easy to use Synth-like action Mains or battery power

This portable piano-style digital keyboard is brilliant for beginners of all abilities. It’s compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry from room-to-room if you don’t have a permanent spot for it. With 61 keys, there's plenty of scope for you to develop your playing. Keep it juiced with mains power or batteries.

If you see the Yamaha Piaggero NP-12 popping up among the Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals, don't hesitate to jump on it as you'll be getting a great model for less.

(Image credit: Nektar)

Nektar SE25 MIDI Keyboard Ideal for music-making on the go $49.99 View Deal at Amazon Super-compact Ideal for travel use Feature-rich Nektar DAW integration

Wanna make music on the go? Then grab hold of the Nektar SE25 MIDI, which is dinky enough to fit in your bag for proper portability. It’s fantastic value for money, and boasts Nektar DAW integration for a raft of programs including Cubase, Garageband, Reason and plenty more.

The Nectar 25 is super-cheap anyway, so if there happens to be a Cyber Monday discount on this little beauty, it would almost be too good to be true. Worth keeping an eye out for this one if you enjoy making music while traveling.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha PSS-A50 Mini Keyboard A dinky option for kids Low Stock $99.99 View Deal at Amazon Great fun for kids Easy to use Headphone connection Lightweight and small

Teeny hands will have fun making sounds with this dinky, 37-key mini keyboard. It’s cheap, fun and simple to use, and could be the ideal entry into the world of piano for any little ones in your family. It’s designed with a USB MIDI port and a headphone socket, so your little one can practice without causing a racket.

We can guarantee that you'll find plenty of Yamaha keyboards on sale among the Cyber Monday digital piano deals, and this is one of the models to go for if it's on sale. Fingers crossed, people.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday takes place on 30 November this year, and is the Monday directly after Black Friday, bookending a deals-packed weekend of holiday shopping. While it was originally devised as a one-day event to celebrate online shopping, it’s now the finale to a much bigger affair and usually involves some pretty spectacular deals itself.

That’s why we’ll be keeping our Black Friday keyboard piano deals coverage rocking right through Cyber Monday 2020 so that you don’t miss a single epic offer on a new keyboard, synth or piano. If you have a smaller budget, or you’re just starting out, we’d recommend going for a digital piano as these are cheaper. Catch one of the Black Friday digital piano deals and they’ll be even cheaper.

Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals: what to expect

Last year was a bumper affair for jaw-dropping savings on cheap keyboards and pianos, so we’re hoping that this year will be no different. In fact, from the early Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals we’ve seen so far, this year’s sale should be utterly stacked.

We’re expecting all the big-name musical instrument retailers to get involved, with the likes of Sweetwater, Sam Ash, Musician’s Friend, Amazon and others all firing out their best Cyber Monday piano deals to tempt you. We're hoping to see great deals on gear from Moog, Arturia, Roland, Yamaha and more.

There were hundreds of dollars in savings up for grabs last year, so we have our fingers crossed for similar unmissable discounts among 2020’s crop of Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals. Wondering what makes a good deal, or how you can prepare to shop these sales without getting overwhelmed (or spent-out)? Keep reading…

Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals: How to prepare

Cyber Monday sales can be overwhelming, especially if you’re shopping at one of the big retailers as these can often have thousands of products on sale in the space of just a few days. Trust us, it’s easy to feel intimidated by the sheer volume of offers available, so where on earth do you start?

To prepare for the incoming avalanche of Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals, first think about exactly what type of instrument you want: keyboard, synth, MIDI, piano, etc. Next, set some boundaries around how much you’re willing to spend on new kit.

(Image credit: Getty/simon2579)

Why are we saying this? Because it’s easy to get distracted by the hottest Cyber Monday digital piano deals and blow your budget. Luckily, you can often search within a specific price bracket at many retailers, so the temptation to overspend is less.

If you have no idea of what brand or model you want to buy, and you aren’t constrained by any specific budgets right now, feel free to use our expert buyer’s guides to help you figure out what you need or what to buy for someone else. We recommend starting with these:

The best MIDI keyboards for Mac, PC, iPhone and iPad

18 best synthesizers for all abilities

These are the best pianos, acoustic and digital, for all budgets

6 best keyboards for beginners and kids

Where to find epic Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals

This is super-easy: bookmark this page as we’ll be regularly updating it with the biggest and best Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals, including the top digital piano offers and cheap synthesizer discounts. Beyond that, we’d advise sticking to well-known musical instrument retailers, as they will have robust delivery and returns policies, so you know you’ll be in safe hands.

If you know in advance which products you want to buy if you spot them among any Cyber Monday piano deals, jot down their RRPs in advance. That way you can clearly see whether a product is on sale for a good price, and just how much of a saving you’re making. Handily, retailers display the ‘before’ and sale price, giving you an at-a-glance look at the various discounts.