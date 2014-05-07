New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2014)
Sinevibes Sequential for iPad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The touchscreen interface suits Sequential particularly well, and it sounds every bit as mad, bad and awesome as its OS X counterpart.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Sequential for iPad review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Spitfire Audio Hans Zimmer Percussion London
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Huge-sounding, versatile and packed with the 'HZ Factor', this is a truly epic percussion library.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio Hans Zimmer Percussion London review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 277)
Inear Display Rmpx4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A wildly entertaining sound-design toolbox from which simple or complex effects can be coaxed in minutes.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Inear Display Rmpx4 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Studiologic Numa Stage
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's very portable with good basic sounds/effects and a handy MIDI section. Definitely worth a look!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Studiologic Numa Stage review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 277)
Korg DS-DAC-100
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“All in all a stunning entry into a new market, using Korg's studio frontline, battle-tested technology.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg DS-DAC-100 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 277)
Audio-Technica ATH-M50x
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The M50x may be more expensive than the outgoing M50 (which is now under £100) but it's worth it.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio-Technica ATH-M50x review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 277)
nu desine AlphaSphere Nexus
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The AlphaSphere is an interesting idea with good software support, but the hardware suffers from several flaws.”
2.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: nu desine AlphaSphere Nexus review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
Sony Creative Software Acid Music Studio 10
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Acid is still great at timestretching and warping audio, and v10's new features are pretty solid, but that interface has got to go.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sony Creative Software Acid Music Studio 10 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
iZotope BreakTweaker
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“BreakTweaker is outstanding at what it does and genuinely innovative, but it won't be to everybody's taste.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope BreakTweaker review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
AudioRealism ReDominator
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Sounding uncannily close to the original Alpha Juno, ReDominator would make a great addition to anyone's Reason Rack.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AudioRealism ReDominator review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
Abeem Live Technologies Rack Performer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Very capable for live performance and sound design applications, with a decent collection of built-in processors.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Abeem Live Technologies Rack Performer review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 202)
Waves Scheps 73
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“One of the most convincing Neve EQ emulations we've ever heard, with some genuinely useful and effective additions.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves Scheps 73 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
Native Instruments Supercharger
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A brilliant compressor that combines perfect ease of use with palpable character and musicality.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Supercharger review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
Heavyocity DM-307
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Overall this is another stunning effort from one of our favourite Kontakt library developers.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Heavyocity DM-307 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
EastWest Steven Wilson's Ghostwriter
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If deep, fascinating sounds, capturing all the energy and soul of the instruments from which they were elicited, appeal, then this is a must-hear.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EastWest Steven Wilson's Ghostwriter review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
Cakewalk Z3ta+ for iPad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Z3TA+ is immediately one of the best synths on iPad - just as it is on Mac and PC.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cakewalk Z3ta+ for iPad review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
Rhythmic Robot NanoMods
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“At this price, all four NanoMods are well worth your attention.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rhythmic Robot NanoMods review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
Universal Audio Apollo Twin
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great addition to the Apollo range with sensible compromises to reach a more affordable price point.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Apollo Twin review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 278)
Sugar Bytes Effectrix iPad Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A fun and creative addition to the iPad studio.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes ￼Effectrix iPad Edition review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 203)
Yamaha CP4 Stage Piano
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Beautiful wooden action, superb piano/EP sounds, great effects and Motif-derived staple sounds. Killer!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha CP4 Stage Piano review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 278)
Zero-G Epica
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent and powerful instrument with a huge range of possibilities. Highly recommended.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zero-G Epica review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 278)
SPL Crimson USB Interface
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is about as good as it gets when it comes to compact desktop interfaces.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SPL Crimson USB Interface review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 278)
Korg tinyPIANO
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A superior toy piano that'll look great in any living room or nursery. You'll just have to decide if it's worth paying so much for something that your kids may outgrow in a year or two.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg tinyPIANO review
Korg Gadget for iOS
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you have an iPad buying Korg Gadget is a no-brainer. If you don't, maybe it's time to bite the bullet!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Gadget for iOS review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 278)
Tannoy Reveal 802 Monitors
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The established players in the mid-price active monitor market just got some serious competition.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tannoy Reveal 802 Monitors review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 278)
Elektron Analog Keys
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A system capable of great results, though perhaps held back by some ease-of-use issues.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Analog Keys review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 278)
