Save up to $200 on Arturia V-Collection 7 plugin suite this Black Friday

One of the best-loved virtual instrument bundles is taking a huge hit in the price department this Black Friday, with Arturia slashing $200/€200 off the full price of V-Collection 7 for new customers.

And if you're an existing customer who has been holding out for a special crossgrade/upgrade offer to land, then you are in luck. You can also grab the suite of plugins for just $199/€199 when crossgrading from another licensed Arturia product and as little as $99/€99 when upgrading from a previous version of V-Collection.

Building on the success of version 6, V-Collection 7 is arguably one of the best all-round vintage synth bundles on the market - if not the best.

This latest iteration now comes bundled with the Synthi V, Mellotron and CZ V emulations added, not to mention various updates to existing products and a huge number of presets.

The special offer lasts until 5 December 2019, so head on over to the Arturia website before it's too late.

Shop the Arturia V-Collection deals now