Save a massive $/€110 on IK Multimedia plugins including Amplitube 5 SE, MODO Drum SE this Black Friday

Every producer will tell you that the world of plugins and production software can be a very expensive one at times. Music makers of all types, whether they’re guitarists looking for great amp-modelling software, movie-scorers after a great orchestral plugin or beat-makers scouring the web for a groove library, need high quality, usable music software at an affordable price - that’s now a very real thing thanks to IK Multimedia, who’re slashing $/€110 off a range of six individual plugins for Black Friday as part of their 25th Anniversary celebrations.

IK Multimedia is one of the industry’s biggest names when it comes to music making software and hardware. IK has been responsible for some huge innovations in how we make music - whether that’s through turning our iPhones and iPads into full-on guitar amp rigs, or creating inspiring production tools, synths or guitar effects pedals.

AmpliTube 5 SE: Was $/€149.99, now $/€39.99 AmpliTube 5 SE: Was $/€149.99, now $/€39.99

Grab a great affordable guitar amp and FX modelling package for an absolute steal. This version of AmpliTube 5 is a stripped-down essentials pack, with 80 gear models included. This plugin benefits from all of the new features and sonic improvements of the full version of AmpliTube 5 - including new signal chain routing and cab simulations - but for a fraction of the price.

Miroslav Philharmonik 2 CE: $/€149.99 Miroslav Philharmonik 2 CE: $/€149.99 , $/€39.99

Ever wanted to get into the epic world of scoring for cinema? The Miroslav Philharmonik 2 CE package is a fantastic entry point into the world of Miroslav Vitoush and his music - and including 733 instruments across the full range of categories you’d find in the full version of this plugin, we can’t help but think that this deal is a show-stopper.

SampleTank 4 SE: $/€149.99, now $/€39.99 SampleTank 4 SE: $/€149.99, now $/€39.99

SampleTank 4 SE is, long story short, an awesome piece of software for anyone who wants a simple, straightforward sample library to take inspiration from. The SE version of SampleTank 4 is an affordable version of the full-fat sample library, but with over 30GB of samples included and over 2,000 sounds, there’s plenty in here to keep anyone going - and for less than $/€40, that sounds like a good deal to us.

T-Racks 5 SE: Was $/€149.99, now $/€39.99 T-Racks 5 SE: Was $/€149.99, now $/€39.99

T-Racks 5 SE delivers professional-grade tools to take your mixing and mastering to the next level. Featuring 10 analog-modelled and digital processors, this plugin is destined to expand the power of your rig, and provide you with the tools to supercharge your workflow and the music you create.

Modo Drum SE: Was $/€149.99, now $/€39.99 Modo Drum SE: Was $/€149.99, now $/€39.99

Modo Drum SE is IK Multimedia’s first foray into the world of virtual drums. Using ultra-sophisticated sampling techniques to accurately recreate the tone and resonance of a drum or cymbal, Modo Drum 2 SE provides you with the Studio and Jazzy drum kits from the full version, both of which are completely customisable and highly versatile.