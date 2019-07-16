Prime Day lightning deal! 1/3 off the PreSonus ATOM pad controller - was $149.99, now $99.95

Prime Day 2019: PreSonus got into the creative controller market with the launch of ATOM, a USB pad controller designed to be used for both production and performance.



The central section of the device features 16 full-size, velocity- and pressure-sensitive RGB pads. There are eight assignable pad banks, and operating modes include MIDI Keyboard (for playing melodically), Note Repeat and Full Velocity. On top of this, you get four programmable rotary encoders and 20 assignable buttons.

As you'd expect, ATOM is designed to integrate tightly with PreSonus’s own Studio One DAW, giving you navigation, editing and loop-point creation features, as well as transport controls.