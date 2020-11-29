Native Instruments gets the Cyber Monday party going with a huge 50% software sale

Black Friday may be in the rearview mirror, but we're deep into Cyber Weekend now (with loads of great Cyber Monday music deals to be had) and Native Instruments is getting in on the action with its Cyber Season Sale, which sees the company offering 50% off more than 190 of its products.

The sale covers all manner of instruments, effects and Expansions. The likes of Massive X, Kontakt 6 and Reaktor 6 all feature in the sale, as does the Super 8 synth, which was recently relaunched as a standalone plugin (rather than just a Reaktor instrument).

Other recent releases that have made the Cyber Sale cut include the cinematic Arkhis, and the Mysteria and Pharlight vocal instruments. Nils Frahm’s Noire, a concert grand, is included in the sale, too, as are more than 70 Expansions and a number of titles from the Kontakt Play series.

On the effects front, Crush Pack, Mod Pack and Replika are all available for half price, and the same can be said of the Solid Mix Series and Premium Tube Series.

Native Instruments Cyber Season Sale: Up to 50% off

The Native Instruments’ Cyber Season sale runs until 7 December.

