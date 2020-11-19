Slate Digital is releasing a free plugin, Fresh Air, to smooth out your high end

With cyber weekend on the horizon, it’s raining Black Friday plugin deals at the moment, and now Slate Digital has entered the fray with Fresh Air, a new free plugin.

Promising to give you “the smoothest high end you've ever heard without even a hint of harshness,” this dynamic high frequency processor can be operated with just two knobs.

Slate says that, behind the simple GUI, there’s a serious audio engine: think vintage exciter circuits and powerful dynamics processing. As a user, though, all you need to do is adjust the Brilliance and Shine knobs.