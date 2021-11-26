More

Content creators! Save up to 31% off Blue Microphones this Black Friday - Yeti, Snowball & more

Black Friday is here, and with hundreds of killer deals on music gear flying around, it’s hard to know where to start! We’ve seen some epic deals on electric guitars, acoustic guitars, electronic drums and music-making laptops - but if you’re a musician or content creator, you’ll want to make the most of this deal where you can save up to 31% on a range of 14 Blue Microphones on Amazon.

Blue Microphones is a commonly heard and highly respected name in the world of music tech, and their range of high-quality, budget friendly microphones have opened up the world of production, recording and podcasting to the masses. For Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the price of a range of its mics, including the Yeti - which is one of our favourite podcasting microphones - the Yeti Nano, Snowball and more. 

Grab one of the best USB microphones with $40 off this Black Friday thanks to the folks at Amazon. The Blue Microphones Yeti is perfect for streaming, podcasting and voiceovers, but will even cover you when you need to lay down a vocal take or two thanks to its multiple pickup patterns, and easy plug-n-play capabilities. Save $40 on the Satin Red Yeti, or get $30 off the Silver, Black and Midnight Blue models. 

Is the standard Yeti a bit too much for you? For those that want the Yeti sound and build quality without the size or extra features, the Nano is the mic for you. It delivers the typical Blue Microphones high-fidelity sound, but with only two pickup patterns - Cardioid and Omni-directional. With no-latency monitoring and onboard controls, the Nano makes vocal recording a joy. 

Powered by Blue’s custom condenser capsule, the Snowball iCE is a small, compact microphone that punches well above its weight. Delivering crystal clear audio thanks to its cardioid pickup pattern, it’s perfect for podcasting and gaming, as well as recording the odd vocal take.  

