Black Friday studio monitor deals 2022: today's top deals on active speakers of all sizes

No matter your studio's size, be it professional or in your own home, you can guarantee that there are monitors of all sizes to suit all spaces. If you're looking for a mega deal on a new pair of studio monitors then you have come to the right place.

With deals on single and pairs of monitors from the likes of IK Multimedia, PreSonus, Avantone and many more there will be something for everyone.

Sweetwater's latest price drops are too good to miss, as are Thomann and Guitar Center's offerings so be sure you don't miss out on some great savings this Black Friday.

Black Friday monitor deals: Today's best deals

(opens in new tab) IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor Pair: $150 off (opens in new tab)

The iLoud Micros are IK's smallest reference monitors and this Black Friday, Sweetwater has slashed the price for a pair down to $199.99 – a cool $150 off the retail price. And don't worry, you can also get them in white (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Mackie CR3-X 3" monitors in gold trim: now $79.99 (opens in new tab)

These limited edition gold-trimmed, powered monitors from Macie are $30 off for the pair at Guitar Center this Black Friday. Promising studio quality, CR3-X monitors will fit in any desktop situation with ease.

(opens in new tab) PreSonus Eris E4.5 BT: now only $149 per pair (opens in new tab)

The compact Eris E4.5 BTs are perfect for content creators, gamers and producers alike with their small footprint, 4.5" woven composite woofer, 1" silk-dome tweeter, kicking 50w of class A/B power. For this Black Friday you can get hold of a pair at Sweetwater with $29.96 off.

(opens in new tab) M-Audio BX8 D3 monitors: now just £99 each (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a solid 8-inch monitor in this year's maze of Black Friday offers, then look no further than the BX8 D3 monitors from Thomann. Sold in singles, the BX8 D3s are 23% off and now just £99 each.

(opens in new tab) Avantone Pro Gauss 7: $201 off (opens in new tab)

The Pro Guass 7 active monitors are that perfect mix of vintage snap with the bandwidth and frequency response of a modern reference monitoring system. You can claim a pair at Guitar Center for just $599.

When will the Black Friday monitor deals land?

For 2022, the Black Friday monitor deals will officially arrive on Friday, November 25 - the day after Thanksgiving and less than a month before Christmas. As usual, the deals will extend across that weekend (also known as Cyber Weekend) before the Cyber Monday music deals finish the event with a bang on Monday 28 November.

Now, we've covered Black Friday for long enough to know that many of the best Black Friday monitor deals will emerge in the weeks leading up to the big day, some as early as mid-October - and better yet, many deals stick around well after the event and into December.

What Black Friday monitor deals should I expect?

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the big music retailers throughout October and November, scouring the internet for the very best Black Friday monitor deals we can find.

Based on last year's evidence, the Thomann Black Friday sale, Guitar Center Black Friday sale, Sweetwater Black Friday sale, and Musician's Friend Black Friday sale are the places to go if you are looking for a tasty deal on a new pair of monitors. Every year we see stellar discounts applied to all categories of mics, from studio stables to stage-ready workhorses and even podcast mics.

The Amazon (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) Black Friday sales will be massive as always, too. Here you'll be able to pick up everything from cheap wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices, to top music gear – we’ll be bringing you the best deals we can find across these events.

We've been covering the Black Friday music deals for years now, so you can rest assured our teams will be hunting down the best offers before anyone else and sharing them with you first.

How to prepare for the Black Friday monitor sales

If you really want to win big when the Black Friday monitor deals start flowing, our biggest tip would be to get your research done early. That way you know exactly what you're looking for once it's time to strike.

The good news is that we can help you with that...

To help you create your dream shopping list, take the time to explore our expert and up-to-date buying guides and reviews. These will arm you with everything you need to know about buying the best audio interface, acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners and so much more.

Black Friday monitor deals: what happened last year?

Last year's Black Friday monitor deals were some of the best offers we've ever seen, but we're hoping that the retailers go even bigger this year. These are some of the highlights from last year's event.