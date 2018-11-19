Black Friday software deal: Heavyocity has gone big on the discounts with up to 75% off on a huge array of plugins

Heavyocity is going big on its lineup of discounts on products for this season, with the standout reduction being on the Punish compressor , which is now down to just $49.

With a name like Punish, you’d be forgiven that his plugin has as much finesse as a sledgehammer for your mixes, not so, in our review we said: “Punish has many potential uses, as showcased by over 90 categorised presets including everything from subtle mastering (Light Push) to sonic destruction (Blown Cone). Digging deeper, the individual processors are extremely good. The Compressor, for example, can deliver lightning- fast transient squashing and snappy overshoot - great for beats and drums - but the sidechain high-pass filter (20 to 500Hz) also makes subtle compression very easy when working with submixes and masters.”

Other standout discounted products from Heavyocity include Gravity which is 50% off, down to $224.50 and the Aeon Collection, which has also been slashed in half down to $199.

All the offers are live until 7 December, so to get hold of these deals, check out the Heavyocity special offers on the Plugin Boutique website.

