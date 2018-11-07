Black Friday music software deal: Get iZotope Neutron Elements for free with any Plugin Boutique plugin purchase

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Here's a scorching Black Friday music software deal from Plugin Boutique.

If you're looking for a helping hand with your mixing, you're in luck, as you can currently download iZotope's Neutron Elements for free - it currently retails for $129 - if you purchase any plugin from Plugin Boutique, with prices starting from as little as $1/£1. The offer runs until 30 November 2018.

Neutron can learn the contents of any track and automatically generate settings in its EQ, compressor, exciter and transient shaper. By analysing the audio material on multiple tracks in a project, Neutron kickstarts the mixing process and leaves you free to refine it to your liking or get on with making better music.

