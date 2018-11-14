Black Friday MIDI keyboard deal: Get bonus Arturia V Collection software when you buy a KeyLab controller

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.
Between now and 31 January 2019, if you buy an Arturia KeyLab Essential or KeyLab MkII, you'll get bonus software from the company's V Collection.
As well as being high-quality MIDI keyboards in their own right, Arturia's KeyLab Essential and KeyLab MkII come with the bonus of the Analog Lab Software, which contains more than 6, 500 sounds. However, right now, all the models in the range come with bonus software from Arturia's V Collection. The details are as follows...
KeyLab Essential will include
- Analog Lab - over 6,500 amazing synth, piano, and organ sounds
- UVI Grand Piano Model D - a superbly detailed sampled piano
- Ableton Live Lite - an introduction to one of the best-loved DAWs
- BONUS! Mini V - the most authentic recreation of Bob Moog’s famous monosynth
- BONUS! Stage-73 V - a perfectly emulated virtual Fender Rhodes
KeyLab MkII will include
- Analog Lab - over 6,500 amazing synth, piano, and organ sounds
- Piano V - a virtual studio filled with luxurious physically modelled pianos
- Ableton Live Lite - an introduction to one of the best-loved DAWs
- BONUS! Mini V - the legendary 70s monosynth brought to life in software
- BONUS! Stage-73 V - the classic Fender Rhodes reborn for the digital age
- BONUS! B-3 V - the ultimate Hammond and Leslie combo in your computer
This offer is available at retailers and web stores worldwide, and through the official Arturia site.
