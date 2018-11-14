Black Friday MIDI keyboard deal: Get bonus Arturia V Collection software when you buy a KeyLab controller

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Between now and 31 January 2019, if you buy an Arturia KeyLab Essential or KeyLab MkII, you'll get bonus software from the company's V Collection .

As well as being high-quality MIDI keyboards in their own right, Arturia's KeyLab Essential and KeyLab MkII come with the bonus of the Analog Lab Software, which contains more than 6, 500 sounds. However, right now, all the models in the range come with bonus software from Arturia's V Collection. The details are as follows...

KeyLab Essential will include

Analog Lab - over 6,500 amazing synth, piano, and organ sounds

UVI Grand Piano Model D - a superbly detailed sampled piano

Ableton Live Lite - an introduction to one of the best-loved DAWs

BONUS! Mini V - the most authentic recreation of Bob Moog’s famous monosynth

BONUS! Stage-73 V - a perfectly emulated virtual Fender Rhodes

KeyLab MkII will include

Analog Lab - over 6,500 amazing synth, piano, and organ sounds

Piano V - a virtual studio filled with luxurious physically modelled pianos

Ableton Live Lite - an introduction to one of the best-loved DAWs

BONUS! Mini V - the legendary 70s monosynth brought to life in software

BONUS! Stage-73 V - the classic Fender Rhodes reborn for the digital age

BONUS! B-3 V - the ultimate Hammond and Leslie combo in your computer

This offer is available at retailers and web stores worldwide, and through the official Arturia site.