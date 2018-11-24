Black Friday and Cyber Monday software deal: 50% off IK Multimedia Total Studio 2 Max

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on software developers of all kinds for musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday software deals.

IK Multimedia's huge bundle of software, Total Studio 2 Max, is now 50% this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Featuring 94 products and 16,800 sounds in synths, effects and processing tools from the likes of Syntronik, SampleTank, T-RackS, Lurssen Mastering Console and Miroslav Philharmonik 2, Total Max 2 looks like it has something for everyone.

Prices for the discounted, epic collection start at $124.99/€149.99 for the upgrade from version 1, rising all the way up to $499.99/€599.99.

Of course this is not the only deal to be had from IK Multimedia this holiday, with more products given the half-price treatment.

