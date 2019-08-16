The best Plugin Boutique deals right now: top synths, virtual instruments and plugins for less

If you’re a producer, DJ or musician, you probably already know about Plugin Boutique, the one-stop shop for VST plugins, virtual instruments, synth presets and music plugins. What’s even better is that they’re always up for a deal on the latest software.



We’ve trawled Plugin Boutique's latest offers to highlight some of the hottest bargains for producers and music makers - we’ve found mad discounts on software from Future Audio Workshop, Audio, u-He, Audified, Izotope, Accusonus and more.

What’s more, Plugin Boutique is the best place to pick up KV331 SynthMaster, voted number one in our best VST/AU plugin guide.

Create a Plugin Boutique profile before you buy and PB’s reward scheme helps you build up tokens and Virtual Cash which can be redeemed on subsequent purchases. With so many great deals around, it’s well worth taking advantage of.

Ready? Let’s take a look…

The best Plugin Boutique deals right now

Future Audio Workshop SubLab: was £54.95, now £29.95

SubLab is a new class of synthesizer designed for hip-hop, future bass and trap genres that helps you create powerful 808 style sub-bass that sounds unbelievable. Save 45% until 2 September.View Deal

u-he Diva Bundle: now just £179.95

Diva's got everything you need to carve out any basic analogue sound, and then some. This bundle includes three sound bank expansion packs in the shape of AZS Transitions 1, 2 and 3.View Deal

Save up to 84% on Izotope Suite 2 bundles

Music Production Suite 2 gives you access to over thirty industry-standard plugins that interact across your session and provide time-saving features, innovative new workflows, and cutting-edge visual analysis tools. Save big until 2 September.View Deal

Accusonus Beat Making bundle: was £269.95, now £155.95

Get Regroover Pro and Beatformer in one awesome beat making package. Regroover uses Artificial-Intelligence to help you create new sounds, while Beatformer helps you shape the sound of your beats. Valid until 27 August.View Deal

Save up to 90% on Air Music Synths!

PB is offering unbelievable value on four top synths, including Vaccuum Vintage, Loom II, Hybrid 3 and Vaccuum Pro right now. Prices start from just £8.99. Don’t sleep on this one, it's only valid until 2 September.View Deal

Softube Modular: buy now for just £47.06

Created in close collaboration with Doepfer, Softube Modular gives you both the sound, flexibility and expandability of a true analog modular synthesizer.View Deal