Prime Day music deals 2020: check out all deals that are still live

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially over. And what an event it was! There were music deals galore. Did you manage to bag yourself a guitar bargain, or scoop up some discounted software?

While Prime Day might be done and dusted, there are still some great offers kicking about. You can check out the live deals below. We've marked up the ones that are no longer available too, but not deleted them, just so you can see what you missed!

So, whether you're a guitarist, drummer, producer or DJ, there's still time to grab a bargain.

Your next opportunity to grab a great deal will be when the Black Friday music deals start landing in November.

These sales are still live...

Prime Day music deals: Deal highlights

These deals are still live...

Aphex Aural Exciter and Big Bottom Pro Bundle | $495 $99

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9

Was $2,799 | Now $2,399 | Save $400

Amazon Echo Dot: Was £49.99, now just £29.99

With smart control over your devices, as well as multi-room and multi-Echo pairing, the Echo Dot is a versatile smart speaker that gives you flexibility. It's available in four different colours, and its size means that it is equally at home as your speaker for playback while practicing, entertaining you while you cook or as a bedside alarm. At this price, we'd get two and build a stereo pair! View Deal

Save 20% on FL Studio 20 Fruity, Producer and Signature

Whichever version of Image-Line's DAW you buy, you'll make a chunky saving if you do it at Musician's Friend right now. Use the rocktober coupon code to take advantage. This brings the Fruity Edition down to $79.20, the Producer Edition down to $159.20 and the Signature Edition down to $239.20.View Deal

Download Ableton Live 10 Lite for free at Splice

Looking to try Ableton Live for the first time? Here's your perfect opportunity, as between now and 31 December, you can have a copy of Ableton Live 10 Lite for free, courtesy of Splice.View Deal

Fender Road Worn 50s Telecaster: Was $1,099|Now $900

Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99

Yamaha's FX335C Dreadnought acoustic-electric - save $50

Ernie Ball Ambient Delay | Was $229 now $74.99

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro headphones: were $259, now $159

AKG K245 open-back headphones: were $89, now just $59

Alesis V25 MIDI controller keyboard: Was $179.99, now $129

Alesis Nitro Mesh SE w/ Amp | Was $499.99, now $424.99

AirPods 2 w/charging case | £159 , now £129

Prime Day music deals: Laptops & computing

US deals

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 512GB, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7

Was $2,399 | Now $2,079 | Save $320

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9

Was $2,799 | Now $2,399 | Save $400

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Was $1,999 | Now $1,849 | Save $150

Save $110 on this Dell 27-inch 4K monitor

Yes, we'll doubtless see plenty of good monitor deals between now and Christmas, but $110 off this Dell beauty - bringing the price down to $340 - could be too good to ignore.View Deal

UK deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage

Was £2,799 | Now £2,479 | Save £320

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch - 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Was £1,499 | Now £1,369 | Save £130

Dell XPS 15 | was £1,918.99 , now £1,569.00

2020 Apple iPad (8th gen) 32GB | £329 £302.68

2020 Apple iPad (8th gen) 128GB | £429 £394.68

Prime Day music deals: Guitars

Gretsch Streamliner G2627T: Was $599, now $449

Gretsch Streamliner G2420T: Was $549.99, now $399

Fender Player Stratocaster Limited-Edition Black $699 $599 This limited edition Fender Player Series Stratocaster comes in a black finish on a solid alder body with a black pickguard, maple neck with modern profile and 9.5" radius, medium jumbo frets and 2-point fulcrum vibrato bridge. Three Player Series single-coil pickups and the five way selector will give you a feast of great tones. View Deal

Fender Road Worn 50s Telecaster: Was $1,099|Now $899

Squier Affinity Strat in Surf Green | $229.99 , now $199.99

Save $189.01 on the Schecter C-1 Apocalypse

Save $119.01 on the Schecter Demon-7

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Candy Red Burst): $599.99

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Blue Burst): now $599.99

Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99

D’Angelico Excel DC: $1,699 $999 at Sweetwater

Save 25% with $125 off the G&L ASAT Classic Ash Get the Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Ash electric guitar for just $374.99 down from $499.99 by clicking on the link and entering the special coupon code word rocktober at the checkout.View Deal

It would be hard not to feel like a guitar god with this beautiful, limited-edition single-cut in your hands. With a raft of premium features, plus that sumptuous Turquoise Mist finish, it deserves a place in your guitar collection – and with a massive $112 reduction, it’s a Prime Day no-brainer.View Deal

That's virtually a 50% saving on similarly high-spec metal monster, which replaces the M-400s Seymour Duncan pickups for mlore aggressive EMGs - an 85 in the neck, and 81 in the bridge.View Deal

Yamaha's FX335C Dreadnought acoustic-electric - save $50

The Yamaha F335 acoustic - now 20% off!

Prime Day music deals: Guitar effects

Boss ME-80 Multi-FX: Was $299, now $249.99 at Guitar Center

Boss DS-1 Distortion pedal| Was $89.99, now $67.49

Laney Tony Iommi Signature Boost | $189.99 Now $151.99

Black Country Customs Spiral Array Chorus | $199.99 $159.99

Black Country Customs Steelpark Boost | $169.99 $135.99

Black Country Customs Secret Path Reverb $199.99 $159.99

Black Country Customs Monolith Distortion $169.99 $135.99

MXR M66S Classic Overdrive| Was $59.99, now just $39.99

Pigtronix's Infinity Looper 2: now $170

Ernie Ball Ambient Delay | Was $229 now $74.99

Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive | Was $299 , now $74.99

Boss TU-3 Pedal Power Bundle | Was $149.99 Now $99.99

Peterson StroboStomp HD Tuner Pedal | now $111.20

iRig Stomp I/O - was $299.99, now $249.99

Prime Day music deals: Guitar amps

Positive Grid Spark 40 | Was $299, now: $242

Prime Day music deals: Synths

Modal Electronics Skulpt polysynth | $ 299 $199

Prime Day music deals: Plugins & software

Aphex Aural Exciter and Big Bottom Pro Bundle | $495 $99

Download Ableton Live 10 Lite for free at Splice

Get Waves Gold for just $149.99, save $650

Universal Audio UAD Custom Plugin Bundle | $999 , now $699

Prime Day music deals: Audio interfaces

Universal Audio Arrow, w/Luna |Save $25, now $474

IK Multimedia Axe I/O Solo | Was $249, now $199

Prime Day music deals: Mixers

Yamaha Session Cake SC-01 | $58.21 $24.99

Yamaha Session Cake SC-02 | $71.43 $34.99

Prime Day music deals: Keyboards

Alesis V25 MIDI controller keyboard: Was $179.99, now $129

Prime Day music deals: Headphones & in-ear monitors

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro headphones: were $259, now $159

AKG K245 open-back headphones: were $89, now just $59

Sennheiser HD200 Pro | Was $69.95, now just $49.95

Shure SE425 sound isolating earphones: save $150, now $199

Powerbeats | $149.95 $129.95

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones | $199 $169

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones | $348 $257.96

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 | Was $399 , now $379

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 | Was £150 Now $89.95

Marshall Major III headphones: $149.99 $99.99

Marshall MID A.N.C.: Were $279.99 $169.99

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones: $399.99 $349.99

Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones: $199.98 $99.98

Sony WH-CH710N headphones | $199.99 $88

These Sony noise-cancelling headphones usually come in relatively cheap considering their features, and even more so at their current price. They also have adaptive noise cancellation, a hugely dynamic sound stage and a 35-hour battery life.

Sony WHXB900N headphones: was $248 , now $123

These wireless noise-canceling headphones were created to bridge the Extra Bass series and the premium WH-1000XM3 cans. "There aren't many headphones out there in the market that are able to provide this kind of listening experience," say the experts at TechRadar.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Was $349 , now $199

AirPods Pro | $249 , now $208

AirPods w/wired charging case | $159.99, now $114.99

Beats Solo Pro headphones: $299.99 $179.99

When it comes to style and design the Beats Solo Pro remain are hard… beat. We love the colour choice here – which is handy, as dark blue, light blue, and red are all available at this much cheaper price at Best Buy.

Powerbeats Pro| $249.95 $174.95

Anker Soundcore Life P2 | $59.99 $39.99 The best value wireless earphones you'll find in the Prime Day deals? We think so. The features for the price here makes the Soundcore Life P2 an incredible deal; four microphones, CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction, Graphene Driver, Clear Sound, USB C, 40 hours playtime via the included case (seven hours on a single charge) and IPX7 Waterproof. View Deal

Out of stock. Crisp sound, good Bluetooth functionality with a strong 30 hours of battery life, convenient built-in controls and 55% off make these a strong contender for those looking for a pair of slick new wireless headphones. Plus, they're Marshall, so they just look cool. View Deal

UK deals

AirPods 2 w/wireless case | £199 , now £159

AirPods Pro | £249 , now £214

AirPods 2 w/charging case | £159 , now £129

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds | £169.99 £89.99 Impressive earbuds with an impressive discount – passive noise cancelling, motion sensor for fitness tracking, HearThrough feature for filtering outside sounds when needed… and the sound quality is excellent. These earbuds can also connect to two devices via Bluetooth at once. Oh, and they also pause playback when you take them out of your ear – a surprisingly rare feature.

Beats Studio3 noise cancelling headphones £299.95 £169.99

Sony WH-1000XM4 | Was £349 , now £309.93 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Was £229 , now £209

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 | £349 £289

Prime Day music deals: Microphones

Audio Technica AT2035 microphone | Was $249, now $149

Warm Audio WA-87 Microphone | Save $100, now $499

Prime Day music deals: Drums

Roland BT-1 Bar Trigger: Was $109.99, now $77.60

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition | Was $379, now $341.10

Alesis Nitro Mesh SE w/ Amp | Was $499.99, now $424.99

Alesis Nitro Mesh w/amp | Was $499.99, now $424.99

Roland TD-17KV with DA200SB Bundle; was $1499, now $1349

Prime Day music deals: Accessories

D'Addario Equinox Headstock Tuner | Was $24.99 Now $14.99 Stay in tune everywhere you go with the Equinox Headstock Tuner in Black from trusted brand D'Addario. It's easy to read multi-colour display and clip make it suitable for a variety of stringed instruments too. View Deal

Stuffed with secure nub foam, and featuring hard cases and lashes of secure foam, these could be just the job for keeping your pedals in line.View Deal

LaCie rugged mini 1TB external HDD | £107.82 £69.48

Samsung T5 500GB Was £178.74 | Now £74.65 | Save £104.09

Samsung T5 2TB: Was £369.99 | Now £284.97 | Save £85.02

Crucial MX500 1TB internal SSD | $114.99 | $91.99

Crucial MX500 1TB internal SSD | £95.99 | £79.39

Crucial MX500 2TB internal SSD | £209.98 | £156.99

LaCie rugged mini 4TB external HDD | $149.99 $104.99

SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB | $108.85 $87.99

SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB | £114.86 £69.99

Prime Day music deals: Speakers

Amazon Echo Dot: Was £49.99, now just £29.99

Amazon Echo Dot w/Music Unlimited: Just $18.99!

Prime Day music deals: Streaming

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99

Get 90 days of Amazon Music HD for FREE

When is Prime Day?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day has traditionally always taken place in July, but for obvious reasons it was delayed this year. Now, Amazon has officially confirmed that Prime Day 2020 will take place across two days, on the 13 and 14 October. That's 48 hours of fantastic offers, and Amazon is promising over 1 million deals in that period.

On its official press release, Amazon stated, "Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back in time for the festive season, taking place on 13th and 14th October. The two-day shopping event delivers Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals globally across every category. Prime Day kicks off at 00.01am on Tuesday, 13th October and runs through to 23.59pm on Wednesday 14th October, for Prime members in the U.K, U.S., U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and – participating for the first time this year – Turkey and Brazil."

You can find out more about Prime Day and check out all the latest deals on the Prime Day hub page.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership?

To take the Prime Day music deals on Amazon itself, the answer is yes. If you’ve never been a Prime member before, Amazon often offers free trials (right now you can sign up for a 30-day trial), so you could be tactical and sign up just before the event, then cancel your subscription once you’ve bagged a bargain.

If you’re a regular Amazon shopper you might want to keep hold of that subscription though. Prime members get faster delivery, exclusive deals, access to Prime Video and more.

If you've already had a free trial, at the time of writing, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99/£7.99 (which you can cancel at any time) and a yearly option is $119/£79.

Where to find the best Prime Day music deals

With such a huge uptake in music gear this year, particularly during the lockdown period, we’d like to think that Amazon will cater to this huge wave of new musicians and lapsed players who have returned to playing, with a bumper run of Prime Day music deals. We'll keep you updated on this as soon as we hear any news.

We’d certainly recommend bookmarking this page and checking in regularly during the lead up to the event – we’ll be sharing the best Prime Day music deals right on this page.

What else should I look out for on Prime Day?

With Prime Day being an Amazon invention, naturally it's the time to make big savings on Amazon's own products. So, if you're in the market for an Amazon Echo or other smart device, then Prime Day is you chance to score big discounts. Echos are consistently some of the biggest-selling products around Prime Day.

We're also hoping to see the prices drop on the ace-sounding Amazon Echo Studio speaker, right down to the compact Echo Dot. Last year Amazon was even giving away smart speaker bundles that included free subscriptions to their Music Unlimited streaming service. Fingers crossed for more of that good stuff in 2020.

Will other stores be hosting Prime Day music deals?

Last year, in addition to the music deals rearing their heads on Amazon, there were music gear discounts to be had from the likes of Fender Play, Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center, plus Walmart and Best Buy covering everything from beginner acoustic guitars, to guitar wireless systems. We’re hoping to see more activity from retailers including Sweetwater and Pro Audio Star in 2020, plus more deals from software brands and companies who sell direct.

We've been chatting to some of our music industry pals and there are certainly rumours doing the rounds that there will be more offers coming from non-Amazon brands this year than ever before.

The main event might have been created by Amazon, but it's not exclusive to Amazon anymore. The buzz around Prime Day gets people in the mood for a bargain, and the big retailers know this, so will no doubt be cooking up their own music deals too.

What’s even better about this is that for musicians you don't necessarily even need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of these deals that pop up on non-Amazon sites. Win win!

