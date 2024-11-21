This Black Friday is easily the best I've seen for piano and keyboard deals - save big on models from Yamaha, Roland, Korg, Casio and more

Okay, so Black Friday doesn't officially kick off for another week, but that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had already. In fact, all the major music retailers have already launched their sales and boy, this is a great year to be a pianist or keyboard fanatic! In previous years, I've felt let down by the offering for piano players, but that certainly isn't the case for Black Friday 2024.

Sweetwater, Guitar Center and Musician's Friend all have enticing discounts on everything from digital pianos to synth modules, beginner keyboards, MIDI controllers, and more. Prices range from a couple of hundred dollars to thousands, so there are some potentially massive savings to be had.

Now, before I worked at MusicRadar, writing about music gear for a living, I used to sell pianos and keyboards in a busy music store. So, I’ve used my background in music retail to come up with my pick of the very best Black Friday keyboard and piano deals from across these mammoth sales.

Below, you’ll find my expert choices from various price categories and styles. Whether you’re a beginner looking for your first keyboard or an experienced player seeking a much-needed upgrade, you’ll find it here.

US piano deals

Casio Privia PX-S3100: $879, now $799.99

With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, superb tones and very accessible playing action, this is a fantastic option for beginners and with $79 off, you really can't go wrong.

Roland RD-08: $999, now $849

At the core of this Roland stage piano is a stellar sound engine that delivers magnificent tones to suit any situation - and right now you can save a whopping $150 at Sweetwater.

Casio Privia PX-870: $1,199, now $999

With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 19 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.

Roland FP-60X: $999, now $899

Roland's FP range is one of our favourites when it comes to affordable beginner-friendly instruments, so naturally, we get very excited when we see one with a healthy discount. Right now you can save £100

UK piano deals

Yamaha P-145 B: £349, now £318

Yamaha's P-45 was definitely one of the most popular beginner pianos on the market. The latest iteration builds on the previous generation but shrinks the model to an even more compact size, making it more portable. This unit is still firmly new, so we are surprised to see it discounted for Black Friday. Read our full Yamaha P-145 review.

Casio AP-750 Digital Piano: £1,849, £1,655

Looking for a sleek, compact, and brilliant sounding home piano? Well look no further than Casio's stunning AP-750. Right now you can save £194 at Andertons.

Korg LP380: £738, now £664

Compact, stylish, and brilliant sounding, the LP380 is a stellar beginner digital piano delivers outstanding performance without breaking the bank - and better yet, you can save £74 at Andertons.

Casio Privia PX-870: Was £812, now $775

With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 19 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners.

Should you buy a piano or keyboard this Black Friday?

Black Friday is easily the biggest sales event of the year and sees hearty discounts on everything from consumer tech, such as phones and laptops, to fashion, home furnishings and, more importantly, musical instruments! I have been covering this epic sales event for several years, so I have a fair idea of what to expect, and I can say with confidence that you should most definitely be thinking about making your piano purchase around Cyber Weekend.

For more information, visit our buying a piano on Black Friday page, where you'll find top tips and advice on making your purchase.

Should you order a piano online?

While I fully understand the hesitation about ordering a piano online, the reality is, it couldn’t be easier to get your dream instrument delivered directly to your door. In our guide to ordering a piano online, I talk you through what to expect when you buy an instrument on a website, things to look out for, and give you helpful tips on finding the best piano for you.

Of course, it's good practice to go to a store and get hands-on experience with a product, but I'm fully aware that sometimes it just isn’t possible. You may not have a local dealer that stocks the piano you are looking for, you may not be mobile enough to get out and about, or you may feel intimidated walking into a bustling music store.

Just remember to discuss the delivery options with the store you are ordering from and make sure you've made space for your new piano well in advance of its arrival. Also, the piano is going to arrive disassembled, so be prepared to build it.

