MusicRadar deals of the week: Score a massive £800 off the Gibson Mary Ford Les Paul, £400 off the Dave Grohl signature Epiphone, as well as hundreds off live sound equipment

Welcome to MusicRadar's Deals of the Week! Here, we share the best offers on top-rated musical equipment from around the web. As the name suggests, we bring you a fresh batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to stay updated.

Are you tired of your band’s subpar sound during gigs? You're in luck! Guitar Center is hosting a fantastic live sound sale, offering impressive discounts on equipment from the biggest names in the industry. You can find great deals on mixers, PA speakers, and more, with savings of up to 40% on select brands. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your live sound setup; whether you’re looking for affordable options or high-end gear, Guitar Center has something for everyone, ensuring your band sounds its best on stage.

If you thought the live sound deals couldn't get any sweeter, think again! Sweetwater is launching a live sound month that’s sure to make even the most stoic sound engineer smile.

Imagine snagging top-notch gear that makes you sound like a rockstar, even if you're just trying to impress your cat during practice sessions. Whether you want to upgrade your PA system, grab some shiny new microphones, or stock up on cables - which, let’s face it, tend to disappear - Sweetwater has you covered!

If you're in the UK, you're in for a guitar-shaped treat. Andertons has just launched a massive electric guitar sale featuring over 200 items. You'll find an incredible selection of electric guitars from top brands like Gibson, PRS, Fender, ESP, and Ibanez, among others. Whether you're a seasoned musician or just starting out, this sale is a fantastic opportunity to snag your dream guitar at a great price.

US Editor's picks

Truefire online guitar lessons: 60% off

With its unparalleled selection of content, TrueFire is my top choice if you want a huge selection of beginner, intermediate, and advanced lessons that cover all the bases. With over 50,000 lessons, tabs, and jam tracks it's one of the most comprehensive selections available right now.

Yamaha DZR15: Save $298!

The Yamaha DZR15 is a 2-way powered speaker with a 15” woofer. The DZR15 is perfect for DJs, live musicians and other mobile performers who appreciate deep bass, pure vocals and crisp highs - and better yet, you can save $298 at Guitar Center.

PreSonus StudioLive Digital Mixers: Up to $800 off

Ready to take your mixer game seriously? We’ve found the perfect deal for you. With discounts of up to $800 on a wide selection of top-quality consoles from PreSonus, there has never been a better time to upgrade.

UK Editor's picks

CHEAPEST PRICE WE'VE SEEN! Epiphone DG-335: was £1,249 now £849 at Andertons Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now, with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone. Save a massive £400 at Andertons.

Gibson Mary Ford Les Paul: Save £800!

Fun, unique and brimming with character, the Mary Ford Les Paul Standard Goldtop is a fitting tribute to one of the most pioneering recording artists of the fifties. With a distinctive blend of specs and distinguishing visual appointments, this is a Les Paul like no other, and we find ourselves falling for its charm - especially when there's a whopping £800 slashed off the price.

American Professional II Strat: $1,799.99, $1,549.99

Featuring three V-Mod II single-coil pickups, an upgraded 2-point tremolo, deep "C"-shaped neck profile with rolled fingerboard edges and a treble bleed circuit, this is a serious guitar for serious players. Save $250!

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

