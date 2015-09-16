In pictures: new DJ gear from BPM 2015
Intro
The BPM and PRO show descended on the NEC exhibition centre in Birmingham over the weekend, delivering workshops and DJ performances and showcasing the latest tech.
MusicRadar went along to check out the gear, take in the smoke machines and brave the duelling lasers. Here’s what we saw...
Pioneer DJ
Having released six new products in the run-up to the show, Pioneer DJ’s booth was buzzing. DJs and turntablists were trying out the new rekordbox DJ software and compatible controllers.
DDJ-RZ
We’re not going to lie: the flagship DDJ-RZ is huge. No wonder, as it features the same full-size platters as you’ll find on Pioneer’s CDJ products.
We’re pretty sure you won’t be lugging one of these round the clubs anytime soon. But perhaps you can expect to see one installed in your local DJ booth.
DDJ-RX
Now this is more like it - we can definitely see this one fitting in our green faux-leather Jaguar holdall.
The DDJ-RX is the scaled-down sibling of the RZ, but can still handle everything rekordbox DJ can do.
Ready for battle
‘Vinyl’s back!’; ‘Don’t get rid of your records just yet!’ etc etc. Yeah, we all know vinyl never died and has just been going about its business.
Pioneer announced the DJM-S9 battle mixer a month ago and it teams up nicely with a pair of its PLX-1000s.
And the award for best horns goes to…
Reloop’s stage was rocking a lovely Void sound system for its live performances.
On the other side of the stage, the company’s latest wares were on display for all to enjoy, including the new Beatpad 2 and the super-compact Neon controllers.
NI Traktor Kontrol S5
Native Instruments’ latest Stems-compatible hardware was in attendance just days after it was announced.
Although it’s a cutdown version of the S8, the Traktor Kontrol S5 looks set to be a big seller and become NI’s mainstream Stems controller.
Electribalism
Korg was on hand to show off many of its DJ-friendly tools, and its complete gamut of electronic music-making devices was all there to be fiddled with, too.
Most notably, there was the latest Electribe sampler, which featured in a performance by Mistabishi on the Sunday. His set was performed solely on a single Electribe S.
ROLI
Although not synonymous with DJing, ROLI had a big presence at BPM to show off its new Seaboard RISE controller.
The RISE represents a step into more ‘affordable’ territory for ROLI, which also had the Seaboard GRAND on display.
Yamaha
Like ROLI, Yamaha had a big stand this year to show off its Reface range.
Aside from the demo stand seen here, Yamaha laid on its own stage with performances showcasing the diminutive keyboards’ potential.
Point Blank
The ever-growing music school Point Blank had a jam-packed programme of seminars and workshops over the weekend.
Standing Novation
No, it’s not music show stalwart Jordan Rudess - although the beard did makes us look twice.
A show punter gets stuck into a Novation Mininova; Focusrite’s Clarett range and Novation’s new Launchpad Pro were also on display.
Busman's holiday
The guys at BPM like to roll in style, and what better way than in your own media bus?
The plush surroundings inside the bus served as the venue for Q&As with DJs and producers.
Chewbacca on the decks
Chewie made the long journey from a galaxy far, far away to take the new Gemini MDJ-1000s out for a spin…
And no, we can’t do the growl either!