NI announces Traktor Kontrol S5, its new flagship DJ controller

Native Instruments isn't messing about this month. Hard on the heels of the Reaktor 6 announcement comes the unveiling of Traktor Kontrol S5, a new flagship DJ controller and the successor to the S4.

The new hardware features what NI is calling a 'touch-and-see' workflow. The mixer section offers four channels - each of which has EQ and filter controls and FX assigns - while the touch-sensitive controls mean you can quickly call up smart views, performance modes and pop-up panels on the two full-colour displays. Each deck switches intelligently to match the track, Stem file or Remix Set currently loaded, and an enhanced Remix Decks workflow promises to aid live remixing.

There are also motion-sensitive touch strips that respond to finger swiping. These can be used for cueing, nudging or seeking through tracks.

Unsurprisingly, there's strong support for Stem files. The Stem View shows Stem files as 4 colour-coded, stacked waveforms on the displays, while the 16 performance pads map and colour-match automatically to each stem when a Stem file is loaded. This means that DJs can use the pads to mute and unmute different musical elements or adjust the volume, filter, and effect routing of individual stems, giving them an abundance of creative control.

Traktor Kontrol S5 is also a 24-bit/48kHz audio interface that features XLR and RCA master outputs and a 1/4-inch booth output. There's also an RCA/1/4-inch AUX channel input for hooking up a mic, music player or other line-level device.

The Traktor Kontrol S5 will be available from 1 October and is priced at £579/$799/€799. There's more information on the Native Instruments website.