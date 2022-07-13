Positive Grid has teamed up with Amazon for a Prime Day deals bonanza on the Spark, Spark Pearl and Spark Mini - save up to 25%

Practice amp (opens in new tab) masters Positive Grid have gotten involved in the Prime Day bonanza by offering a slew of their best-selling products at a heavily discounted price, with the likes of the Positive Grid Spark, Spark Pearl and Spark Mini all available with up to 25% off at Amazon right now (opens in new tab).

Whether you're looking for a stand-alone unit or you'd prefer a handful of extras, you'll find a deal to get excited about over at Positive Grid's official Amazon site (opens in new tab). There are savings to be had on all Spark variations, amp and bag combos and even amplifier and headphone packages.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Prime Day Sale: up to 25% off

(opens in new tab)Calling all guitarists, here's a great deal for you! This Prime Day you can bag up to 25% off almost all Positive Grid products, including the insanely popular Spark, Spark Pearl and Spark Mini at Amazon.

The original Spark 40 and its little brother, the Spark Mini, are among the most intelligent smart amps we've had the pleasure of reviewing, with both being rammed with not only the tones you need for practicing at home but standout functions such as the clever Auto Chord and Smart Jam features, which are sure to revolutionize your practice routine.

Auto Chord is perfect for learning existing songs with its ability to stream tracks from your mobile device and then transpose them into chords. You even get a loop function, allowing you to finely tune those chops.

The Smart Jam function takes things a step further by analyzing chords or riffs and then generating a backing track depending on the genre selected. Genius.

Check out more of what's on offer this Prime Day