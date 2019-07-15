Prime Day Deal: Learn faster with the Jamstik+ smart guitar- only $199

Prime Day 2019: If you've ever thought about learning the guitar, with so many top discounts doing the rounds this Prime Day now could be the perfect time to get started. And there's a great deal happening right now that might just fit the bill...

The Jamstik+ might not look like a normal guitar, but it's the ideal beginners tool. The device connects via Bluetooth to your phone, tablet or computer, linking you up with 100's of great MIDI apps. From there you can learn chords, scales, songs and more via interactive tutorials.

The smart fretboard – complete with real strings – gives live feedback on your performance, so you can fine-tune your playing and improve faster.

The Jamstik isn't just great for beginners. If you have a vacation on the horizon and can't take your full-size guitar, slip the Jamstik+ in your suitcase and you can keep practicing wherever you are!

The Jamstik+ is currently available for only $199.02. That's a massive $100 off the list price.