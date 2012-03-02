New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2012)
Hughes and Kettner TubeMeister 5 Head (£329)
Verdict:
"A brilliant all-round, all-valve mini head with oodles of character… but no reverb."
4 out of 5
Dunlop DVP1 Volume Pedal (£134)
Verdict:
"A pedal that combines fuss-free performance with confidence-inducing durability."
4 out of 5
TC Electronic PolyTune Mini (£65)
Verdict:
"The cutest, best-value tuner for the price."
5 out of 5
Tanglewood T6 (£399)
Verdict:
"If you're looking for an acoustic amp, this should definitely be on your list."
4 out of 5
Blackstar HT-METAL (£179)
Verdict:
"Truly one of the finest distortion pedals we've ever stepped on."
5 out of 5
4Pockets StompBox (£13.99)
Verdict:
"A useful practice app for guitarists, though it's far from being the only one."
3.5 out of 5
Charvel Skatecaster SK-3 ST (£298)
Verdict:
"A decent enough first guitar but hardly the sort of release that sets off stampedes."
3 out of 5
Washburn RX 30 (£210)
Verdict:
"A lean machine that noses to the front of the budget pack."
4 out of 5
D*A*M Meathead M-25 (£195)
Verdict:
"In a time where anyone with a soldering iron and a dream can spell 'boutique', we applaud D*A*M for making things more interesting."
4 out of 5
ESP LTD MH-330FR (£649)
Verdict:
"If you're looking for a metal axe that looks just a little more mature, the LTD MH-330FR could well be your partner in crime."
5 out of 5
Fender CF-140S (£178)
Verdict:
"The CF-140S does Leo proud with its tight handling and punchy voice."
4 out of 5
Tanglewood TW28 CSN (£229)
Verdict:
"Like keeping an elephant for a pet, the TW28 is kind of cumbersome and inconvenient, but once you hear it sing you'll make space for it in your life."
4 out of 5
Griffin Stompbox (£69)
Verdict:
"A great idea, waiting to be fully realised."
4 out of 5
Fender FT-004 Clip-on Chromatic Tuner (£9)
Verdict:
"A great little device."
4 out of 5
Egnater Tweaker 40 1 x 12 combo (£699)
Verdict:
"In a crowded market, the Tweaker 40 is one of the best mid-price amps out there. Don't pass up the chance to try one."
4.5 out of 5
Avid Pro Tools + Eleven Rack (£759)
Verdict:
"All you'll need to record guitar and more on your computer."
4.5 out of 5
EVH 5150-III 50W (£911)
Verdict:
"The most attractive EVH amp rig so far? It's certainly not far off and, the odd concern aside, it's well worth trying out."
4 out of 5
Stone Deaf PDF-1 (£135)
Verdict:
"Flexible, innovative take on distortion and boost."
4.5 out of 5
Koll Duo Glide (£2899)
Verdict:
"Bundle up a Tele Thinline with a sprinkle of Gretsch, Rickenbacker and a little ES-335 and add a fifth gear. No wonder the Duo Glide is so popular."
4.5 out of 5
b3 Fire (£2899)
Verdict:
"This should be a modern classic design. If you're into single-cut tones but want something a little more comfortable, start your search here."
4.5 out of 5
Johan Gustavsson Bluesmaster Special (£2499)
Verdict:
"If classic soapbar single-coil sounds are your thing, this is the sort of guitar you'd sell your entire collection to buy. It's seriously good."
4.5 out of 5
Hofner Contemporary Series Club Solid (£420)
Verdict:
"An affordable update that adds modern performance appeal to a distinctive, vintage-orientated image."
3.5 out of 5
Peavey PXD Void II (£699)
Verdict:
"This is a very cool guitar that not only suits heavier styles perfectly, but many more besides. The metal is still going strong…"
4 out of 5
Rasmus Guthrie Govan (£1299)
Verdict:
"John Suhr may have cut some corners to bring the Rasmus in on budget but the crucial strands of DNA remain. This guitar delivers on every level."
4.5 out of 5
