There's been a relentless slew of clip-on guitar tuners recently, and what was once a clunky, ugly idea has become sleeker with every release.

Fender's new chromatic clip-on tuner isn't the smallest we've seen, but it's certainly got the looks. The blue tint of the LCD changes to green when you're in tune, and it can work chromatically or on a per-string basis.

It's easy to position and a doddle to use. There are even presets for bass, ukulele and violin. Tidy!