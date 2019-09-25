Get $300 off Fender's superb PM-TE travel acoustic guitar

If you’re in the market for a new acoustic guitar, Guitar Center has an amazing bargain for you, with a hefty discount on the Fender PM-TE Travel guitar. With Black Friday guitar deals a little way off yet, this is the best acoustic guitar deal around right now.

The compact electro-acoustic currently has a massive $300 knocked off the asking price, bringing it down to $399.99 from $699.99 - that’s a 43% saving!

Not only does the PM-TE make a great guitar options for players on the go, the short-scale (23.5”) travel body style makes it a super comfortable acoustic guitar for beginners or players with small hands.

This guitar has a great sound too, owing to that solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides. Inside you'll find a Fender- and Fishman-designed preamp. If that's not enough, Fender have thrown in a hardcase to keep your guitar protected, too.

The deal expires on Wednesday October 2.