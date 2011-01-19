11 best electronic and acoustic drum products of NAMM 2011

NAMM 2011: With the show now over, we’ve had a chance to reflect on the deluge of new gear we’ve seen. And drum-wise, it’s been a stellar year…

New advances in technology - digital modelling cymbals, percussion FX pedals and ever-improving edrums - shone brightly. As did the simplest of innovations - swing-nut-loaded hardware, adjustable snare throw offs and new drum shell components.

But like we said, there were an awful lot of new releases. So, following the 10 best music tech products, we’ve put together the 11 best drum products of NAMM 2011, just in case you missed anything. First up: drum technology at it’s best, Zildjian Gen16 Acoustic Electric cymbals...