NAMM 2011: Zildjian unveils Z3 Ultra Hammered Chinas and 22" Swish knocker

Zildjian z3 and swish knocker

NAMM 2011 Here's a round-up of Zildjian's NAMM 2011 releases to go alongside the Gen16 Acoustic Electric cymbal we've already covered (and praised). All info courtesy of Zildjian's own NAMM news coverage…

Z3 Ultra Hammered Chinas - 19" and 21"

Designed to explode with penetrating sound, the two China models feature new inverted "volcano" bells and extensive hammering, producing a sound that is trashier than their 18" and 20" Z3 China counterparts. Available in 19" and 21" models, these will surely add some extra meat to your setup.

Spec

Type: Special Effects

Size: 21 in. / 53.34 cm and 19 in. / 48.26 cm.

Weight: Thin

Finish: Brilliant Finish

Bell Size: Small

Profile: Low

Pitch: Mid

Sound: Bright

Volume: Loud

Balance: Attack

Sustain: Short

Skill level: Advanced, Beginner, Intermediate, Professional

Genre(s): Alternative, Hard Rock, Metal, Other, Pop, Punk, Rock, Session, Techno

New-and-Improved Swish Knocker

Zildjian's newly designed 22" A Zildjian Swish Knocker, which features a smoother and sweeter "knock," was inspired by the model Mel Lewis and his orchestra made famous at the Village Vanguard. The new A Zildjian Swish Knocker, which replaces the original model, has a slightly higher profile and a less curved cup. It also features 20 rivets and a legendary A Zildjian traditional finish.

Spec

Category: A Zildjian Series

SKU: A0315

Type: Special Effects

Size: 22 in. / 55.88 cm.

Weight: Medium

Finish: Traditional Finish

Bell Size: Medium

Profile: Medium-High

Pitch: Low

Sound: Dark

Volume: Loud

Balance: Blend

Sustain: Long

Skill level: Advanced, Beginner, Intermediate, Professional

Genre(s): Alternative, Fusion, Hard Rock, Hip Hop, Jazz, Latin, Metal, Other, Percussion, Pop, Punk, Rock, World, Country

New Zildjian Drumstick Models

More exciting specialty sticks have been released, including the Super 7A Nylon, Super 7A Wood, 5A Blue Nylon, 5A Blue Wood, 5B Blue Nylon, 5B Blue Wood, and the Dennis Chambers Signature Artist Series with a new nylon tip. Longer than the traditional 7A series, the Super 7A's perfect balance and round wood or nylon tips deliver bright cymbal tones.

The new 5A and 5B Blue feature a new vibrant finish on two of Zildjian's most popular drumsticks. All three sticks are made with 100% American hickory and come with wood or nylon tips.

Dennis Chambers, famous for recording with musical greats Carlos Santana and John McLaughlin, collaborated with Zildjian several years ago to develop his own signature drumstick. Expanding on his bestselling wood tip model, Zildjian has introduced a new Dennis Chambers stick featuring a mini round nylon tip with a brilliant black finish. Like the original tip model, the new Dennis Chambers stick is made of 100% hickory.

Drum accessories

Travis barker and tre cool crash pads

New Zildjian accessories announced today include Travis Barker and Tré Cool ultimate practice pads in 6 inch and 12 inch sizes. The pads feature original artwork, a responsive playing surface, a solid base, and an 8mm mounting insert that enables easy attachment to a cymbal stand.