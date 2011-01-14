NAMM 2011: SONOR announces new Ascent Series

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The brand new SONOR Ascent Series marks the revival of the famous Beech Shell construction that has been a trademark of SONOR throughoutthe decades.

Equipped with the latest features and technology,the Ascent Series is the perfect symbiosis between the SONOR Select Forceand S Classix Series of drum sets. Any player, any style will appreciatethe timeless quality and tremendous sound.Spectacular High Quality Sparkles, Solid Lacquered Finishes andstunning Wood Veneers highlight the high end look of the AscentSeries.

A feature taken from SONOR's premium line SQ2 is the blackchrome hardware with certain finishes underscoring the timelessdesign of the Ascent Series. Get electrified with quality and soundin perfection!

Ascent Series Sounds



SONOR's design team worked closely with some of the top SONORartists to create the proper sound. The outcomes of this collaboration arethin Beech Shells for all Bass Drums and thick Beech Shells for SnareDrums, Tom Toms and Floor Toms. The result is a full rich tone,powerful and clear.No matter where you take it, the woodshed, the recording studioor the stage, you'll lay down a perfect performance with the AscentSeries.

Features

9 layers for Tom Toms, Floor Toms and Snare Drums = 8.75 mm

7 layers for Bass Drums = 6.35 mm

45° bearing edge

New light-weight tension lugs with TuneSafe

New designed TAR (Total Acoustic Resonance) Tom Mount system

New designed Chrome plated Snare Strainer and Snare Butt

9 spectacular new Wood Veneer, Sparkle and Solid Fade and Burst Finishes

Black Chrome Shell Hardware with certain Finishes

Equipped with REMO USA Drumheads

Rubber padded Bass Drum claws

