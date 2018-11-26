US Cyber Monday hardware synth deal: $50 off IK Multimedia Uno Synth

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

IK Multimedia's first foray into the world of hardware synths has been quite the success and one of the best mono synths for your money is now just $149.99, that's a saving of $50.

Despite being totally new ground for the iOS and desktop developer, the Uno Synth doesn’t come without heritage; Italian synth brand Soundmachines and Alesis Andromeda designer Erik Norlander both had a hand in its creation.

Uno Synth is an excellent-sounding, versatile analogue monosynth, and you do get a lot for your money. The presets offer a ton of highly usable sounds, and we could certainly see this becoming a go-to instrument for classic basses and leads. The arp and sequencer are great for inspiring ideas too.