Save up to 80% on a vast range of music software with Thomann’s epic Cyber Week Download Deals

Thomann is one of the biggest dealers in the world, and always has great deals on music production hardware and software. But this Cyber season, it has surpassed itself with some of its best deals yet in what it calls its Cyber Week Download Deals (opens in new tab). These are truly some of the best Black Friday plugin deals you’ll find.

There are some huge music software brands included in the sale, like Arturia. Ableton, Waves and Soundtoys, all heavily discounted with savings of up to 80%! Here are some choice picks…

(opens in new tab) Ableton Live various versions: up to £749 , now £425 (opens in new tab)

Thomann is offering just about every version of Ableton Live - one of the most popular DAWs for creating music - for as much as 45% off, plus big discounts on upgrade paths. You can pick up the Intro version of Live for just £55 (normal price around £99); the Standard edition for £249 (normally £449); and the full Live 11 Suite for just £425, normally £749, so a full 45% off retail. It's rare to have such big discounts on every version of Live, and the ideal way to step into the Ableton world and discover why it's such a big music production hit.

(opens in new tab) Applied Acoustics Systems plugins:

up to £199 , now from £27 (opens in new tab)

Applied Acoustics Systems develops plugins for all aspects of music production, including fantastic instrument emulations, great synths and flexible effects. Thomann has a number of AAS plugins in its Black Friday bonanza including the Chromaphone 3 synth for £72 (normally £199), the Lounge Lizard EP-4 electric piano for just £72 (normally £199), and the Multiphonics CV-1 modular system for £35 (normal price £99). That's over 60% off a great set of plugins that will cover all your instrument and effects needs.

(opens in new tab) Arturia plugins: were up to £599 , now from £79 (opens in new tab)

Arturia has some of the best software bundles around and Thomann has big discounts on several titles. Analog Lab V is a great way to quickly experience a huge variety of Arturia plugins and sounds and is currently just £88, reduced from £199 and even cheaper than Arturia is selling it. The award-winning V Collection bundle of 33 synths and keyboards is also massively discounted at just £249 (from £599), while FX Collection 3 - a huge collection of effects processors - is discounted to £169 from £399. Finally the excellent Pigments 3 synth can be yours for just £79, reduced from £199, a saving of over 60%!

(opens in new tab) Waves plugins: up to £749 , now from £26 (opens in new tab)

As you probably know, Waves makes some of the best and most varied music production plugins, with a huge range aimed at just about every music making process. Thomann has big discounts across the entire suite including the SSL 4000 collection of EQ and dynamic processors for an incredible £81 (from £749); the automatic vocal tuning Tune Real-Time plugin for just £26 (from £199); and the H-Reverb hybrid reverb at just £26, from £349. Those are amazing discounts and among the best in the Thomann sale!

(opens in new tab) Soundtoys plugins: up to $749 , now up to $81 (opens in new tab)

Soundtoys develops some of the most highly-regarded and creative plugins, and now you can get them for much less in the Thomann Cyberweek sale. Decapitator is a saturator that emulates five devices, which you can now buy for just £44 (from £199). The fantastic Alter Boy vocal tuning effect is yours for £35, discounted from £99, while FilterFreak is just £27, reduced from £149. You won't find better deals on these particular toys!

Thomann's deals are some of the best Black Friday bargains we have seen so far, so grab them while you can. And this is just a taster of what the dealer is offering. There are many more discounts on other software brands including SSL, Ueberschall, UJam and Zynaptic.

And if you’re on the hunt for hardware discounts, there’s up to 60% to be saved in the Thomann Black Friday sale too.

