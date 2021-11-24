The '80s-style production that made The Weeknd's Blinding Lights the number 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time

We already knew that The Weeknd's Blinding Lights was successful, but it's now reached another significant landmark, becoming the most successful Billboard Hot 100 song of all time.

Based on a methodology that sees songs ranked based on an inverse point system - which sees weeks at number 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at lower spots earning the least, Blinding Lights has now surpassed Chubby Checker's The Twist to hit the top spot.

After topping the chart for four weeks in April and May 2020, the track has broken records for the most weeks spent in the top five (43), top 10 (57) top 40 (86) and on the chart overall (90).

So, what are the secrets of this glossy slice of '80s inspired synthwave-pop's success? Let's take a closer look...

A long Weeknd

The 1980s has provided a rich seam of inspiration for contemporary artists, whether through songwriting styles, instrumentation, or production techniques.

Sometimes it’s the full package, and the resulting records sound like they could have been made in the '80s, while others integrate the sounds and styles with more modern techniques.

You can purchase some of the original gear on your favourite auction site, or source plugins that’ll get you the same sounds with modern conveniences.

Blinding Lights was written by a team that included The Weeknd himself (aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), along with Max Martin, Oscar Holter, Ahmad Balshe, and Jason Quenneville. Max Martin has been writing and producing hits since the mid 1990s – he clearly has a better-than-most handle on how pop music works!

Blinding Lights is an acknowledged '80s-style piece, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Listeners have identified many influential source songs in this one, where stylistic touches have been borrowed, without any downright plagiarism taking place. Have a listen to Rod Stewart’s Young Turks or Laura Branigan’s Self Control, for example.

There’s nothing wrong with imitating songs that have inspired you, or that represent a particular time period that you want to bring to mind; it can be very effective. This can be represented by the lyrics, the arrangement, choice of instrumentation and, of course, the effects and production techniques.

Yes, you could go all-out and just sample a favourite song from the 1980s; if nothing else, it’s a good way to study and map out arrangements. But beware - it might get you in trouble with sample clearance and copyright later.

Some '80s-inspired contemporary pop songs, such as Dua Lipa’s Break My Heart, borrow material directly from the tracks that influenced them. Break My Heart openly relates back to INXS’s Need You Tonight, and properly credits the original writers, whereas Blinding Lights is more about drawing on multiple sources, instead of one reference tune, and combining those with original music and lyrics to create a certain 1980s mood.

The drums on Blinding Lights are a big part of the vibe. We’re not sure what machine was used - we think possibly a hybrid of LinnDrum and Roland 808 sounds. You can’t go wrong with those. You can get those samples from the KB Drum Sample Library that we mentioned in our tutorial on building an '80s kit in your DAW.

Putting beats aside, putting vocals aside, the dominant instrument on Blinding Lights is the synthesizer, especially the main melodic hook. From our research, most experts agree that this is the sound of the Roland Juno-60, an archetypal '80s synth which can be glimpsed in some of The Weeknd’s videos.

Play anything – anything – on a Juno-60 and it takes you back to the 1980s - this was a hugely popular instrument, used by artists such as Vince Clarke, Howard Jones, Nick Kershaw, Eurythmics, and A Flock Of Seagulls, to name a few – all the usual synth-pop names are present!

If you haven’t got an original Juno-60 hanging around (who does?), then you can use one of the plugins from Roland itself, or TAL Software, or you can dig in to the analogue-style synths offered with your DAW software, such as Logic Pro’s Retro Synth.

Ableton Live Suite users can call on the aptly-named Analog synth instrument, which has a decent set of presets, or the free Classic Synths Max For Live pack.

You’ll get further into the 1980s ballpark if you add some effects to these synths. They have their own built in, which is preferable, but otherwise you should explore the potential of adding the good old arpeggiator MIDI effect before the instrument, and delay afterwards.