The Mitchell MU40 soprano ukulele drops to its lowest price ever - only $29.99 at Guitar Center

The ukulele has seen a massive surge in popularity over the last few years with musicians of all ages. Not only are they compact and easy to learn, but they have a brilliantly unique tone that you can’t get from anything else. That’s why this Guitar Center Black Friday deal, offering the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele for just $29.99, down from $44.99 , is such a steal.

Ukes are best suited to younger players due to their small size and lightweight construction, but whether you want to learn a stringed instrument for the first time, or just want to try and summon a bit of that Hawaiian sun into your living room, there’s a ukulele for you. They come in many different body sizes, from soprano through to baritone, but the soprano, being the smallest, is a brilliant starting point.

If you think you’re after something a bit bigger or just something a bit different, take a look at our best ukuleles buyer’s guide - it should help you find your perfect uke this Black Friday.

Mitchell MU40 soprano Ukulele: Was $44.99, now $29.99

The Mitchell MU40 soprano ukulele is at its lowest ever price this Black Friday, with $15 off at Guitar Center. The soprano size is the smallest of the lot, making it easy and comfortable to play. With a lindenwood body and walnut fretboard providing a warm, resonant tone, this uke will certainly hold its ground against more expensive competition.View Deal

The MU40 has a bound lindenwood body and neck, and a walnut fretboard which together create a warm, full tone, something you’d usually have to pay more to achieve. However, you still get plenty of punch and brightness, as you’d expect from a soprano uke.

The neck has a satin finish, meaning you won’t have to battle with any sticky lacquer while practicing or gigging, and the slim profile means that every chord shape is easy to get to. The lindenwood bridge and vintage-style tuners work together to make sure that tuning problems are a thing of the past, and are exceptionally well built for such a low price.

This ukulele from Mitchell even comes with an instructional booklet to help you get playing straight from the box. All you need to do is tune up, and you’re away.

