New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (November 2015)
Oppo HA-2 Headphone Amplifier
Covering everything from a batch of new Reface synths from Yamaha to the latest mics from Shure, we've had a busy month for tech reviews.
Here, we've gathered up all of the products that went through the review process in our sister magazines Computer Music and Future Music and were featured on the site in the last month. Up first we have the Oppo HA-2 headphone amplifier…
Musicradar's verdict
"The price may seem quite steep, especially as you can pick up mobile charging devices for around a tenner, but not many are attached to such a high-quality DAC."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Oppo HA-2 Headphone Amplifier
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Big Fish Audio Ambient Black and White Bundle
Musicradar's Verdict
“A sterling set let down by some frustrating niggles.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:Big Fish Audio Ambient Black and White Bundle
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Pioneer HRM-7 Headphones
Musicradar's Verdict
“Professional quality headphones for studio set-ups at all levels, with dynamic and detailed sound.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer HRM-7 Headphones
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Vir2 instruments Apollo Cinematic Guitars
Musicradar's Verdict
“A great set of guitar-based sounds for your arsenal.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vir2 instruments Apollo Cinematic Guitars
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
D16 Group Antresol
Musicradar's Verdict
“A modern reimagining of a legendary flanger, Antresol is a must-buy for all lovers of high-quality classic effects.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D16 Group Antresol
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Pioneer RM-05 Professional Active Monitors
Musicradar's Verdict
“With robust construction, a punchy, upfront sound and useful correction EQ, the RM-05 is a solid monitor.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer RM-05 Professional Active Monitors
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
UVI Relayer
Musicradar's Verdict
“A fun, interesting and highly creative delay-based plugin that treads its own path and is all the more impressive for it.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI Relayer
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Icaro iOS Sampler
Musicradar's Verdict
“A neat little iOS sampler that's well worth checking out, especially as it won't cost you a bean.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Icaro iOS Sampler
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Dave Smith Sequential Prophet-6
Musicradar's Verdict
“Building on the P5's legacy nicely, it adds modern features but retains the all-important killer sound.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dave Smith Sequential Prophet-6
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Prism Sound Atlas Audio Interface
Musicradar's Verdict
“Stunning audio quality, with plenty of internal I/O and flexible interfacing via its MDIO port.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Prism Sound Atlas Audio Interface
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Focusrite Clarett 8Pre
Musicradar's Verdict
“Exceptional preamp and audio interfacing within a rock-solid Thunderbolt interface.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focusrite Clarett 8Pre
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Yamaha Reface CP
Musicradar's Verdict
“For authentic sounding EPs in a high-quality, portable package, the CP really delivers the goods.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Reface CP
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Yamaha Reface CS
Musicradar's Verdict
“A unique sounding synth that is way more powerful than you think.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Reface CS
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Yamaha Reface YC
Musicradar's Verdict
“A solid organ with handy effects.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Reface YC
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Yamaha Reface DX
Musicradar's Verdict
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Reface DX
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Sknote SoundBrigade
Musicradar's Verdict
“A brilliant solution to all sorts of sonic problems, this is a must-have engineering and sound design utility at a great price.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sknote SoundBrigade
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Klevgränd Enkl
Musicradar's Verdict
“A simple yet sonically-pleasing synth, Enkl's sound, presets and price outweigh any minor functional drawbacks.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Klevgränd Enkl
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
AKG K181 DJ UE Headphones
Musicradar's Verdict
“They won't be to everyone's taste, but these are an admirable set of DJ headphones at a good price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AKG K181 DJ UE Headphones
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Native Instruments Kontrol D2
Musicradar's Verdict
“If you're looking for something to add a creative edge to your current DJ set-up, try taking the D2 for a spin.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Kontrol D2
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
EastWest ProDrummer 1 and 2
Musicradar's Verdict
“Although its lack of tweakability is a drawback, ProDrummer's great sounds and grooves make it worth considering.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EastWest ProDrummer 1 and 2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Etymotic ER-4
Musicradar's Verdict
“Superb bass and bright highs from Etymonic's latest offering.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Etymotic ER-4
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Nord Electro 5D 61-Key
Musicradar's Verdict
“The Electro feels like a much more complete instrument and has been improved in all the right places.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nord Electro 5D 61-Key
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Harrison MixBus 3
Musicradar's Verdict
“Not the most powerful DAW in the world, but easy to use and with a sound all its own, MixBus 3 is satisfyingly different and well worth checking out.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Harrison MixBus 3
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
iZotope Spire for iPhone
Musicradar's Verdict
“If you're looking for an easy 'scratchpad' for getting your ideas down, then Spire is an upgrade on Voice Recorder.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Spire for iPhone
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
IK Multimedia iRig UA
Musicradar's Verdict
“A welcome Android offering, but it lags behind its iOS counterpart.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig UA
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland Aira Bitrazer
Musicradar's Verdict
“A small and flexible processor that goes beyond what some simpler units can do.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira Bitrazer
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Sugar Bytes Obscurium
Musicradar's Verdict
“Obscurium is an amazing synth in its own right, but it becomes essential when you start getting other instruments involved.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes Obscurium
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Roland Aira Demora
Musicradar's Verdict
“The Demora is a solid and flexible delay effect. But, it isn't cheap.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira Demora
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
SubPac S2
Musicradar's Verdict
“A unique and genuinely useful monitoring tool – a must-try for Dance producers.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SubPac S2
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Big Fish Audio The Foundry
Musicradar's Verdict
“If soundscapes, textures, ambiences, rhythmic beds, impacts and FX rather than basses and leads, are your thing, this is a powerful tool to have at your disposal.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Big Fish Audio The Foundry
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
UAD AKG BX20
Musicradar's Verdict
“This AKG BX20 clone which upholds and enhances UAD's reputation as a world-leader in bringing the sound of vintage and rare hardware into the 21st century.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD AKG BX20
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Sample Logic Gamelan
Musicradar's Verdict
“A breathtaking sample library with one of the best interfaces in the business.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sample Logic Gamelan
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
UAD Ampeg SVT bass amp bundle
Musicradar's Verdict
“The Ampeg emulations offer a wonderful sound too and further strengthen the partner relationship between Brainworx and UAD.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD Ampeg SVT bass amp bundle
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland Aira Torcido
Musicradar's Verdict
“Distortion is one area where tastes and flavour vary quite heavily, so, in sonic terms at least, Torcido is potentially competing against a plethora of guitar pedals (that may be considerably cheaper).”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira Torcido
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland Aira Scooper
Musicradar's Verdict
“A small and flexible processor that goes beyond what some simpler units can do.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira Scooper
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
ALM Busy Circuits Akemie's Castle
Musicradar's Verdict
“It isn't cheap and it has quirks, but it's an actual FM synth with knobs. Wonderful sounding, frighteningly deep, totally inspiring and wild to experiment with.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ALM Busy Circuits Akemie's Castle
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Rob Papen RP-EQ
Musicradar's Verdict
“A comprehensive EQ which performs well in both 'traditional' and creative EQ contexts.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rob Papen RP-EQ
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S5
Musicradar's Verdict
“Another solid Stems controller from NI, but we miss the flexibility of the S8 and D2.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
