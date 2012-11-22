Free Waves plug-in: Louder loudness maximiser

Waves is having what it calls its biggest ever sale this Black Friday weekend and to celebrate it's giving away its OneKnob Louder plug-in for free for the duration.

This loudness maximiser may look simple - there's just the one knob on it, after all - but using a combination of peak limiting and low-level compression with automatic makeup it promises to make tracks louder, increasing RMS by up to 24dB.

Check out our review of the entire Waves OneKnob bundle and sign up to be told when the Louder download is available on the Waves website.