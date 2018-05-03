Superbooth 2018: news, video and more

Now in its third year, Superbooth has quickly established itself as the premier synth event in Europe, if not the world. Decidedly less corporate than the trade-only shows, it’s open to public and press alike, and is both product showcase and interactive sonic playground.

Superbooth 2018 took place between Thursday 3 May and Sunday 5 May at Fez-Berlin, playing host to not only the big hitters of the synth world, but also myriad boutique manufacturers and creators who do this stuff for the love of it more than anything else.

MusicRadar hit the Fez hard, serving as your eyes, ears and hands as we got up close with the many new products that were on show and generally taking partaking in everything that Superbooth had to offer. Here's what happened...

Superbooth 2018

Superbooth 2018: Behringer comes good on drum machine promise with 808 clone

Superbooth 2018 video: Black Corporation’s Polykobol rework, Kijimi, is coming along rather well

Superbooth 2018 video: The Dreadbox Erebus puts on a bit of weight with new features

Superbooth 2018 video: This Is Not Rocket Science Edgecutter and Wobbler demoed

Superbooth 2018 video: Dada Machines Automat toolkit is taking techno out of the box

Superbooth 2018 video: Bastl Casper Party Mix and Dark Matter take mixing to another level

Superbooth 2018 video: DTronics DT-RDX synth programmer in action

Superbooth 2018 video: Yamaha Synth museum

Superbooth 2018 video: Live sampling with the Tasty Chips Electronics GR-1 synth

Superbooth 2018 video: Bastl releases its Thyme processor and launches new Eurorack modules

Superbooth 2018 first look: u-he Colour Copy and Spring Reverb

Superbooth 2018 first look: Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2.5

Superbooth 2018 video: Richard Devine live rig tour

Superbooth 2018 video: Behringer MS-101 demo

Superbooth 2018 video: Snazzy FX pedal range

Superbooth 2018 video: Dreadbox’s Medusa synth comes with a Polyend-powered sequencer

Superbooth 2018: Bastl releases its Thyme processor and launches new Eurorack modules

Superbooth 2018 video: Behringer Pro-One

Superbooth 2018: Twisted Electrons keeps it retro with NES chiptune and 8-bit bassline synths

Superbooth 2018 video: Dave Smith Instruments Sequential Prophet-X

Superbooth 2018 video: Behringer VC340

Superbooth 2018 video: Modor Comb Filter

Superbooth 2018: Audio Damage’s Quanta might be the granular plugin synth that you can actually understand

Superbooth 2018: Omnisphere 2.5 adds hardware integration, making it feel like a ‘real’ synth

Superbooth 2018 video: IK Multimedia announces Uno, a $200 analogue monosynth

Superbooth 2018: Dave Smith Instruments officially announces Sequential Prophet X synthesizer

Superbooth 2018: Dreadbox teases video of a new semi modular synth

Superbooth 2018: Roland adds four new models to the System-500 club as it expands its Eurorack offering

Superbooth 2018: You’ll soon be able to add custom oscillators and modulation effects to your Korg Prologue

Superbooth 2018: Syntonovo set to lift the lid on the Pan analogue synth

Superbooth 2018: Sequential Prophet X leaked - see it in action!

Superbooth 2018: Dreadbox dips another toe into DIY heaven with the Lil’ Erebus paraphonic synth

Superbooth 2018: Black Corporation announces the Kijimi 8-voice polysynth

Superbooth 2018: IK Multimedia is promising a “paradigm shift”, but won’t say what it is

Superbooth 2018: u-he teases Eurorack module ahead of this year’s show