Superbooth 2018 video: Bastl releases its Thyme processor and launches new Eurorack modules

Superbooth 2018: Bastl Instruments has several new products in Berlin, one of which we’ve been waiting on for quite a while.

Let’s deal with the new Eurorack modules first: Timber is described as a ‘dual waveform lumberjack’. This is a waveshaping module that can produce rich timbres by adding harmonics to any signal, with both waveshaping circuits being controlled by the same parameters. A crossfader enables you to fade between the two shapers or between either one and the clean input signal.

1983, meanwhile, is a polyphonic MIDI to CV interface with creative voice allocation and automatic tuning capabilities. There are four channels of CV and Gate outputs, each of which can ‘listen’ to the waveform of an oscillator. Press the Tune button and everything automatically plays in tune, while the Update and Window inputs allow for creative mangling of the voice allocation and open harmonic content to be animated in a modular environment.

Additionally, Bastl has announced that a new line of Eurorack modules is coming soon from Casper Electronics. These are scheduled for release later in 2018.

Finally, away from the Eurorack world we finally have the release of Bastl’s Thyme, a Robot Operated Digital Tape Machine. The company says that this is the most advanced instrument it’s ever created, opening up huge sonic possibilities for real-time sound manipulation. It’s available now for €439.

As for the Eurorack modules, Timber will cost €170 and be released in July, while 1983 will go for around €250 when it arrives in September. Find out more on the Bastl Instruments website.