Superbooth 2018: Syntonovo set to lift the lid on the Pan analogue synth

Superbooth 2018 : We don’t know too much about Pan, Syntonovo’s forthcoming analogue synth, but the information that is available indicates that it could be one worth keeping an eye on.

Billed as “a distinguishably different synth with surprising features,” this boasts an XYZPression keyboard, which should give you various performance options when you’re playing the instrument. The photo you can see is of a prototype; it remains to be seen if this will be the final design.

We’re looking to find out more later this week in Berlin, where the synth will make its debut. Production of a test batch will follow, and then beta testing will take place. Keep up to speed on the Syntonovo website.

