Superbooth 2018 video: The Dreadbox Erebus puts on a bit of weight with new features

Superbooth 2018 : Yannis from Dreadbox takes us through the best bits from the latest iteration of the Erebus synth. The primordial deity comes of age with added CV functionality, an extra oscillator and much more.

During the demo, we were very impressed with the depth of tone at your fingertips. An already big sounding synth almost doubles in fatness as Yannis piles on the third oscillator and modulation.

There's no price set as yet, but we hope it won't be long before we can all start putting in pre-orders. Go to the Dreadbox website for more information.

Erebus v3 specs