Superbooth 2018: Twisted Electrons keeps it retro with NES chiptune and 8-bit bassline synths

Superbooth 2018: Twisted Electrons has a couple of new retro synths to tell you about, both of which hark back to the ‘80s.

The cleverly-named hapiNES is a multitrack chiptune synth that’s inspired by the RP2A07 chip that was found in the Nintendo Entertainment System. There are four voices, meaning that you can use it to create complete tunes, and space to store 16 patterns.. You’ll find 36 synthesized drum sounds, 16 arpeggiator modes, Arp FX, filter wobble and crush FX.

Also coming is µAcid8, an 8-bit bassline synth that features a “characterful” wavetable engine and a step sequencer. You also get the likes of transposition automation, filter wobbler, stutter and vinyl spin-down effects.

Both synths offer audio and sync input and output chaining, so can be used in combination with Teenage Engineering’s Pocket Operators. Each one runs on a pair of AAA batteries.

The hapiNES and µAcid8 can be pre-ordered now for €99 each.