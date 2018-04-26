Superbooth 2018: IK Multimedia is promising a “paradigm shift”, but won’t say what it is

Superbooth 2018 : Not only is IK Multimedia heading to Superbooth, but it’s also promising to bring a ‘paradigm-shifting’ product to the party.

This will be unveiled on 2 May, a day before the show kicks off, and the company is inviting you to speculate on what’s coming. All we have to go on so far is a graphic showing ‘-7’ on an LED display, which may or not be significant.

IK Multimedia says that more clues will be revealed in the run-up to the final reveal.

